Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

JKBOSE class 10th RESULT 2017: परिणाम जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 01:25 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
JKBOSE class 10th bi annual Kashmir and Leh division result 2017 declared Check it here
जम्मू कश्मीर स्टेट बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन (JKBOSE) ने कक्षा 10वीं की द्विवार्षिक परीक्षा 2017 (कश्मीर डिविजन) के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं। बोर्ड ने लेह डिविजन का रिजल्ट भी जारी किया है। छात्र अपना रिजल्ट बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट jkbose.co.in पर लॉग इन कर देख सकते हैं। 
 ऐसे देखें अपना रिजल्ट

-  छात्र अपना रिजल्ट देखने के लिए jkbose.co.in पर लॉग इन करें।
- होम पेज पर फ्लैश हो रहे Result of Class 10th 2017 (KASHMIR DIVISION) के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- नई विंडो खुलते ही अपना रोल नंबर डालें और सब्मिट करें।
- छात्र अपने नाम से भी अपना रिजल्ट सर्च कर सकते हैं।
- रिजल्ट की एक कॉपी सुविधा के लिए डाउनलोड भी कर लें।

गौरतलब है कि जम्मू कश्मीर स्टेट बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन से  कुल 4,225 स्कूलों को मानयता प्राप्त है।
 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

jammu and kashmir state board of school education jkbose bi annual results 2017

स्पॉटलाइट

पीरियड्स के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
girls should avoid these five mistakes during periods

सोनम को स्टाइलिश लुक देने के साथ-साथ खुद भी स्टाइल में रहती हैं रिहा कपूर

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Bollywood film producer Rhea kapoor as stylish as sister Sonam Kapoor

महल में रहती और हीरों के बाथ टब में नहाती है ये सिंगर, कमाई आपकी सोच से भी ज्यादा

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Diamond bath in Taylor Swift new music video bath tub cost $10 million

एक सीरियल से घर-घर में फेमस हो गया था ये एक्टर, अब पा‌किस्तान में ये काम कर कमा रहा पैसे

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
kasauti zindagi ki actor cezanne khan offer bigg boss 11 know his untold life

किचन की इन चीजों से चुटकियों में दूर होगा सिर दर्द

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
try these home remedy to get rid of headache

जबर ख़बर

पैन को आधार से लिंक करने की आज आखिरी तारीख, घर बैठे आसानी से लिंक करने के ये हैं टिप्स
Read More

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Most Read

CBSE ने बदल दिया आदेश, अब स्‍कूल बेचेंगे NCERT किताबें

CBSE CHANGES THE ORDER NOW NCERT BOOKS ARE AVAILABLE IN SCHOOL PREMISES
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एरोल डिसूजा बने IIM अहमदाबाद के डायरेक्टर-इन-चार्ज

Errol D Souza appoints as new director in charge Of IIM Ahmedabad
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

10वीं में फेल हुए 55,000 छात्रों को ओपन स्कूल में मिलेगा दाखिला

55000 Delhi students who failed in Class 10 exams twice will now be enrolled in the NIOS
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सिर्फ 21 की उम्र में 'आदित्य' ने पास की CA, CS और CMA की परीक्षा

AT THE AGE OF 21 ADITYA PASSED OUT CA CS AND CMA EXAMS
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

नए कानून के बनने से 50 फीसदी MBBS सीट खाली

UNDER NEW RULES 50 PERCENT SEATS ARE VACANT IN MBBS COURSE
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

IIT JAM 2018: नोटिफिकेशन जारी, 11 फरवरी को होगी परीक्षा

IIT JAM 2018 notification released exam wil be on 11th february 2018
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!