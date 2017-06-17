बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : थोड़ी देर में निकलेगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 09:10 AM IST
Jharkhand JAC 12th (Arts) Results 2017 :
झारखंड अकादमिक काउंसिल (JAC) कुछ देर बाद ही 12वीं आर्ट्स
बोर्ड
के
रिजल्ट
जारी करेगा। परिणाम जारी होने के बाद छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। इससे पहले JAC ने कॉमर्स और साइंस स्ट्रीम की
परीक्षा
का रिजल्ट 30 मई को जारी कर दिया था।
छात्र अपना रिजल्ट ऐसे चेक कर सकते हैं-
बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन करें
रिजल्ट के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें
आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
संबंधित वेबसाइट का पताः
http://www.jac.nic.in/
