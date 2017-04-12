बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस राज्य में कल जारी होगा इंटरमीडिएट का रिजल्ट, ऐसे देखें
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 04:09 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
PC: Source
आंध्र प्रदेश इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा का रिजल्ट गुरूवार 13 अप्रैल को दोपहर 12 बजे जारी होगा। आंध्र प्रदेश की मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री गीता श्रीनिवास राव ने यह जानकारी दी।
मालूम हो कि आंध्र प्रदेश इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा 01 मार्च, 2017 से शुरू हुई थी। जिसका परिणाम 13 अप्रैल को जारी होना है।
छात्र अपने रिजल्ट की कॉपी आंध्र प्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ इंटरमीडिएट एजुकेशन की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bieap.gov.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
कैसे देखें रिजल्ट:
-बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
bieap.gov.in
पर लॉग इन करें
-होम पेज पर 'AP Intermediate first year Result 2017' का लिंक नजर आएगा। इस पर क्लिक करें।
-पूछी जा रही जरूरी जानकारियां भरें
-आपका रिजल्ट सामने होगा
-भविष्य में जरूरत के लिए अपने रिजल्ट की एक कॉपी अपने पास रख लें।
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
