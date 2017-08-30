Download App
kavya kavya

IIM अहमदाबाद ने HIV पॉजिटिव लोगों के लिए बनाई मैरिज वेबसाइट

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 10:50 AM IST
IIM Ahmedabad Launch Marriage Portal For HIV People
IIM अहमदाबाद ने एचआईवी पॉजिटिव लोगों के लिए मैरिज वेबसाइट बनाई है। IIM अहमदाबाद के स्वास्थ्य सेवा प्रबंधन केंद्र CMHS के अनुसंधानकर्ताओं की टीम ने एक गैर-सरकारी संगठन गुजरात स्टेट नेटवर्क फॉर पॉजिटिव पीपल जीएसएनपीपी की एक परियोजना के तहत ये वेब पोर्टल विकसित किया है। इसका उद्देश्य एचआईवी पॉजिटिव लोगों को जीवनसाथी की तलाश और समाज से जोड़ने में सहयोग करना है।
संस्थान ने बताया है कि टीम ने वेबसाइट को विकसित कर अब उसे लॉन्‍च करने के लिए प्रोफेसर्स को सौंप दिया है। जीएसएनपीपी के पास शादी की इच्छा रखने वाले एचआईवी ग्रस्त लोगों की फाइल है, लेकिन पांच सौ लोगों के रजिस्ट्रेशन के कारण पहल के विस्तार की गुंजाइश सीमित है। हालांकि पूरे देश में इसके प्रसार के लिए वेब पोर्टल का विस्तार किया जाएगा।

