बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IIM अहमदाबाद ने HIV पॉजिटिव लोगों के लिए बनाई मैरिज वेबसाइट
{"_id":"59a64a5c4f1c1bf4278b46cb","slug":"iim-ahmedabad-launch-marriage-portal-for-hiv-people","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IIM \u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947 HIV \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u0935\u0947\u092c\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091f ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 10:50 AM IST
IIM अहमदाबाद
ने एचआईवी पॉजिटिव लोगों के लिए मैरिज वेबसाइट बनाई है। IIM अहमदाबाद के स्वास्थ्य सेवा प्रबंधन केंद्र CMHS के अनुसंधानकर्ताओं की टीम ने एक गैर-सरकारी संगठन गुजरात स्टेट नेटवर्क फॉर पॉजिटिव पीपल जीएसएनपीपी की एक परियोजना के तहत ये वेब पोर्टल विकसित किया है। इसका उद्देश्य एचआईवी पॉजिटिव लोगों को जीवनसाथी की तलाश और समाज से जोड़ने में सहयोग करना है।
संस्थान ने बताया है कि टीम ने वेबसाइट को विकसित कर अब उसे लॉन्च करने के लिए प्रोफेसर्स को सौंप दिया है। जीएसएनपीपी के पास शादी की इच्छा रखने वाले एचआईवी ग्रस्त लोगों की फाइल है, लेकिन पांच सौ लोगों के रजिस्ट्रेशन के कारण पहल के विस्तार की गुंजाइश सीमित है। हालांकि पूरे देश में इसके प्रसार के लिए वेब पोर्टल का विस्तार किया जाएगा।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a64f194f1c1b13278b4723","slug":"yesteryear-actress-nazima-flashback-and-her-untold-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 27 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a62c744f1c1b42738b45dc","slug":"naveen-prakash-of-bigg-boss-10-was-a-teacher-in-ram-rahim-ashram-for-3-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"3 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a53f234f1c1b1c278b4596","slug":"drinking-juice-on-a-regular-basis-will-leave-bad-effect-on-your-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0942\u0938 \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e! \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59a534904f1c1bf8268b4595","slug":"malaika-arora-flashes-her-toned-legs-in-a-metallic-outfit-salman-khan-watch-her-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a529df4f1c1bda1f8b4570","slug":"these-lipstick-color-will-tell-you-the-secret-of-girls-heart","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 LIPSTICK \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599d38ba4f1c1b71568b4b2c","slug":"uptet-2017-notification-released-application-process-starts-from-25th-august","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPTET 2017: \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, 25 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59a38a044f1c1bb1048b4664","slug":"at-the-age-of-21-aditya-passed-out-ca-cs-and-cma-exams","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 21 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f' \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 CA, CS \u0914\u0930 CMA \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59a50e614f1c1bad018b471e","slug":"iit-jam-2018-notification-released-exam-wil-be-on-11th-february-2018","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IIT JAM 2018: \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, 11 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"599e9aa74f1c1b125a8b473c","slug":"under-new-rules-50-percent-seats-are-vacant-in-mbbs-course","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 50 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 MBBS \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59a3ead34f1c1bed748b45a3","slug":"patriotic-rock-band-show-for-central-universities-and-iits-soon","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 IIT \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0930\u0949\u0915 \u0936\u094b","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59a113574f1c1b72058b460e","slug":"national-testing-agency-will-be-ready-from-2018","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2018 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940'","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59a57bfc4f1c1b10278b45c4","slug":"jaan-nisar-akhtar-have-also-written-shayari-in-the-name-of-sahir-ludhiyanvi","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0902\u0928\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u0916\u093c\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0941\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0917\u0940\u0924","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"59a5832d4f1c1bf8268b464d","slug":"bhajan-on-ganesh-chaturthi-ganpati-babba-aiyo","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u091f\u093e\u0930\u0947 : \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u092c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0906\u0907\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"59a4f64c4f1c1bc5018b464b","slug":"renu-mishra-tumse-mohabbat-ho-nahi-payegi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0930\u0947\u0923\u0941 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093c\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0924\u0941\u092e\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!