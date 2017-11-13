बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IBPS PO/MT V 2017: परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड जारी
{"_id":"5a09713c4f1c1bc45b8b5be3","slug":"ibps-po-mt-vii-main-admit-card-2017-released","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IBPS PO\/MT V 2017: \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0921\u092e\u093f\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:53 PM IST
IBPS ने PO/MT मेन परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। उम्मीदवार अपना एडमिट कार्ड आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ibps.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस परीक्षा के माध्यम से प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर और ट्रेनी के पद पर भर्ती की जाएगी। परीक्षा 26 नवंबर, 2017 को होनी हैं।
ऐसे करें एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड
आधिकारिक वेबसाइट
ibps.in पर जाएं। वेबसाइट पर CWE PO/MT के टैब पर क्लिक करें।
नए वेबपेज पर उपलब्ध कॉल लेटर डाउनलोड लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
अपनी डीटल्स जैसे रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड भरें।
सब्मिट बटन पर क्लिक करें, आपका एडमिट कार्ड खुल जाएगा।
डाउनलोड कर प्रिंटआउट निकलवा लें।
