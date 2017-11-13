Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

IBPS PO/MT V 2017: परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड जारी

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:53 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
IBPS PO-MT VII Main Admit Card 2017 Released
IBPS ने PO/MT मेन परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। उम्मीदवार अपना एडमिट कार्ड आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ibps.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस परीक्षा के माध्यम से प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर और ट्रेनी के पद पर भर्ती की जाएगी। परीक्षा 26 नवंबर, 2017 को होनी हैं। 
ऐसे करें एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड
  • आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ibps.in पर जाएं।
  • वेबसाइट पर CWE PO/MT के टैब पर क्लिक करें।
  •  नए वेबपेज पर उपलब्ध कॉल लेटर डाउनलोड लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  • अपनी डीटल्स जैसे रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड भरें।
  • सब्मिट बटन पर क्लिक करें, आपका एडमिट कार्ड खुल जाएगा।
  • डाउनलोड कर प्रिंटआउट निकलवा लें।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

Comments

Browse By Tags

ibps www.ibps.in admit card 2017

स्पॉटलाइट

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON

Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is the strong competitor of Hina Khan in dressing sense

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में वैकेंसी, 21 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
job vacancies in allahabad high court for the post of additional private secretary

जबर ख़बर

दाऊद इब्राहिम का होटल खरीदेंगे स्वामी चक्रपाणि, तोड़कर बनाएंगे टॉयलेट
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Read

10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों को CBSE ने दी राहत, दस्तावेज में बदलाव के लिए बढ़ाई समय सीमा

10th-and-12th-students make changes in his documents up to 5 years
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

9वीं, 10वीं, और 12वीं के लिए होंगे कॉमन प्री-बोर्ड, सरकारी स्कूलों में प्री-बोर्ड 8 जनवरी से शुरू

pre boards will be started on january eighth in government schools
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

CBSE बोर्ड से प्राइवेट 10वीं एवं 12 के लिए आवेदन पत्र जारी

tenth and twelfth class application forms are for admission from private in cbse
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

आनन्द इंजीनियरिंग कालेज में नारी सशक्तिकरण पर चर्चा, महिलाओं को अधिकार और मान देने का संकल्प

discussion of women empowerment in anand engineering college agra
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

UPSC IFS Admit Card जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

UPSC IFS Admit Card released, download here
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बीटीसी 2014: फेल अभ्यर्थियों के लिए आवेदन का अंतिम मौका आज

BTC 2014 Fail Candidates will have the last chance of application today
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!