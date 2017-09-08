बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IAS अनिता करवाल बनीं CBSE की नई चेयरपर्सन
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 01:18 PM IST
IAS अनिता करवाल सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE)की नई चेयरपर्सन बनीं हैं। आज से उन्होंने अपना कार्यभार संभाल लिया है। CBSE की चेयरपर्सन बनने से पहले अनिता करवाल HRD मंत्रालय में एडिशनल सेक्रेटरी के पद पर काम करती थीं।
उन्होंने साल 2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान गुजरात चीफ इलेक्टोरल ऑफिसर के रूप में भी काम किया है। इंडियन एक्सप्रेस के मुताबिक अनिता करवाल से पहले IAS आर के चतुर्वेदी CBSE के चेयरपर्सन का पद संभाल रहे थे। उन्हें फिलहाल नेशनल स्कील डेवलपमेंट एजेंसी में ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया है।
