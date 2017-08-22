बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्ली स्कूल ऑफ जर्नलिज्म में 23 अगस्त से शुरू होगा ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन
DU का दिल्ली स्कूल ऑफ जर्नलिज्म इसी शिक्षण सत्र से शुरू हो रहा है। इसमें 5 साल के इंटीग्रेटेड कोर्स के लिए 23 अगस्त से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू हो जाएगा। स्कूल की ओएसडी डॉ. मनस्विनी एम. योगी ने बताया कि फिलहाल कोर्स सेल्फ फाइनेंस मोड पर चलेगा। कोर्स के फीस स्ट्रक्चर की जानकारी 23 अगस्त को दी जाएगी। दिल्ली स्कूल ऑफ जर्नलिज्म सीआईसी बिल्डिंग, स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स, नॉर्थ कैंपस से चलेगा।
