DU ने कटऑफ शेड्यूल में किया बड़ा बदलाव
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 09:25 AM IST
DU
ने पूर्व निर्धारित कटऑफ शेड्यूल में बड़ा
बदलाव
किया है। अब 6 की जगह 5 कटऑफ लिस्ट
जारी
किए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा कटऑफ लिस्ट जाारी होने की तिथि में भी बदलाव किया गया है। पहले खबर थी कि पहली कटऑफ लिस्ट 20 जून को जारी होगी लेकिन अब इसे बदलकर 24 जून कर दिया गया है। इसके चलते आखिरी कटऑफ लिस्ट यानि 5वीं लिस्ट 18 जुलाई को जारी की जाएगी। इस बदलाव से छात्रों में थोड़ी सी नाराजगी नजर आ रही है।
कटऑफ लिस्ट का नया शेड्यूल-
पहली लिस्ट - 24 जून
दूसरी लिस्ट - 01 जुलाई
तीसरी लिस्ट - 07 जुलाई
चौथी लिस्ट - 13 जुलाई
पांचवी व आखिरी लिस्ट - 18 जुलाई
