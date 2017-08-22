आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

DHE Odisha : स्पॉट एडमिशन की लिस्ट जारी, 24 अगस्त तक होगा दाखिला

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 10:45 AM IST
DHE Odisha SPOT ADMISSION MERIT LIST RELEASED, KNOW HOW TO CHECK
डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ हाईयर एजुकेशन (DHE) ओडिशा ने डिग्री कोर्सेज मे स्पॉट एडमिशन के लिए वेटिंग लिस्ट छात्रों की सूची जारी कर दी है। स्पॉट एडमिशन में इस बार 7.5 फीसदी सीटों की बढ़ोतरी की गई है। इस दूसरे फेज में उन छात्रों का एडमिशन किया जाएगा जिन्हें पहले फेज में मौका नहीं मिला था। ये एडमिशन प्रोसेस 22 अगस्त से शुरू होकर 24 अगस्त तक चलेगा।
ऐसे चेक करें मेरिट लिस्टः
  • DHE ओडिशा के वेबसाइट पर जाएं और SAMS ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें
  • Degree Admission 2017-18 लिंक पर क्लिक करें
  • इसके बाद Spot Admission Merit Listऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें
  • मेरिट लिस्ट आपके सामने होगी
 
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

