kavya kavya

CSIR UGC NET 2017: आज से आवेदन शुरू, 16 सितंबर तक करें अप्लाई

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 11:18 AM IST
काउंसिल ऑफ साइंटिफिक एंड इंडस्ट्रीयल रिसर्च (CSIR) ने नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट (NET) के लिए आज से आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। कैंडिडेट्स आज से ऑनलाइन एप्लिकेशन भर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि ये परीक्षा 17 दिसंबर 2017 को आयोजित होगी।
ऑनलाइन अप्लाई करने के लिए CSIR की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट http://csirhrdg.res.in पर जाकर फॉर्म भरकर सबमिट करें। ऑनलाइन अप्लाई रने की आखिरी तारीख 16 सितंबर 2017 है। ऑनलाइन अप्लाई करने के लिए सामान्य वर्क के उम्मीदवारों को 100 रुपये, ओबीसी उम्मीदवारों को 500 रुपये और SC/ST उम्मीदवारों को 250 रुपये जमा करने होंगे।
