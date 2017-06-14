बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IIMC को जेएनयू या जामिया का हिस्सा बनाने की केंद्र सरकार की तैयारी
{"_id":"5940eeb2866419725d8b48d6","slug":"central-government-is-ready-to-make-iimc-a-part-of-jnu-or-jamia","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IIMC \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 02:51 PM IST
आईआईएमसी
केंद्र सरकार देश के 3 महत्वपूर्ण संस्थानों फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (FTII), सत्यजीत रे फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंस्टीट्यूट (SRFTI) और दिल्ली पब्लिक लाइब्रेरी सहित 679 स्वशासी
शिक्षण
संस्थानों की स्वात्तया को लेकर नई
योजना
पर काम कर रही है। इसके पहले चरण में सरकार भारतीय जनसंचार संस्थान यानि IIMC को जवाहर लाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी (JNU) या जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया से संबद्ध करने की तैयारी कर चुकी है।
सरकार के अनुसार जो स्वशासी शिक्षण संस्थान सोसाइटीज रेजिस्ट्रेशन एक्ट के अंतर्गत आते हैं उनकी परफॉरमेंस को और बेहतर बनाने के लिए या तो उनका निगमीकरण किया जाएगा या फिर उनका किसी बड़ी यूनिवर्सिटी के साथ विलय कर दिया जाएगा। ऐसा करने से उस शिक्षण संस्थान की शिक्षा प्रणाली में काफी सुधार होगा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5941030d866419705d8b497f","slug":"shocking-news-jhanvi-kapoor-is-desperate-for-ranbir-kapoor-attention","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0905\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5940f108866419715d8b4936","slug":"know-about-the-side-effects-of-hair-removal-creams-on-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u0942\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5940eeb2866419725d8b48d6","slug":"central-government-is-ready-to-make-iimc-a-part-of-jnu-or-jamia","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IIMC \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"593bc6224f1c1b8c6b9c85d0","slug":"these-tips-save-your-money-from-vaastu-dosh-according-to-astrology","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
{"_id":"5940ef118664198c5d8b48bb","slug":"deepika-padukone-breakup-with-siddharth-mallya-after-he-asks-her-to-pay-the-bill-dinner-date","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u091b\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092a\u0932\u0949\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593a37a74f1c1ba3379c7bc3","slug":"up-board-result-2017-class-10th-and-12th-declared-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 class 10th and 12th: \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"593a10e14f1c1b1a059c7741","slug":"up-board-class-10th-and-12th-result-2017-just-make-one-click-and-know-your-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 : \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 '\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915' \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5939041b4f1c1b366e9c7ca5","slug":"up-board-class-10th-result-2017-yogi-government-give-surprize-gifts-to-girl-students","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 : \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"593910244f1c1b78099c7ccb","slug":"up-board-result-2017-student-can-get-their-results-by-make-a-single-click-on-this-website","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 : \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 '\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"593a27144f1c1b1a059c782d","slug":"up-board-class-10th-and-12th-result-what-to-do-if-you-score-less-than-your-expectation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board class Result 2017 : \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"593a3cce4f1c1ba3379c7c09","slug":"up-board-result-2017-class-10th-and-12th-results-are-now-available-in-our-website","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 : \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top