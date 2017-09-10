Download App
kavya kavya

CAT 2017: 20 सितंबर से पहले करें आवेदन, नवंबर में होगी परीक्षा

अपूर्वा राय

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 09:58 AM IST
CAT 2017 registrations close on 20 September Apply now
IIM में एडमिशन के लिए CAT 2017 के ऑनलाइन आवेदन के लिए महज 10 दिन बचे हैं। जो छात्र आवेदन करना चाहते हैं, वे संस्‍थान की वेबसाइट के माध्‍यम से  20 सितंबर से पहले आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
एग्‍जाम 26 नवंबर 2017 को आयोजित किया जाएगा। रजिस्‍ट्रेशन के लिए जनरल कैटेगरी के केंडिडेट्स को 1800 रुपए तो वहीं रिर्जव कैटेगरी को 900 रुपए देने होंगे। परीक्षा 140 सेंटर्स पर आयोजित की जाएगी। एडमिट कार्ड 18 अक्‍टूबर को जारी किए जाएंगे।

ऐसे करें एप्‍लाई

ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट iimcat.ac.in पर लॉगइन करें।

CAT 2017 application forms के नोटिफिकेशन को क्लिक करें।

डिटेल्‍स भरें और आवेदन करें।

आवेदन की एक कॉपी सुरक्षित रख लें।
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc.

Your Story has been saved!