बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रिव्यू ऑफिसर बनने के लिए पढ़ें जीके और हिंदी बूस्टर safalta.com पर
{"_id":"586e34a94f1c1bb61e158b4a","slug":"boost-your-general-knowledge-with-safalta-com-s-review-officer","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0942\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 safalta.com \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 05:27 PM IST
रिव्यू ऑफिसर (समीक्षा अधिकारी) परीक्षा की तैयारी करने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के लिए परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित की जा चुकी है। यह परीक्षा जनवरी, 2017 में आयोजित होने वाली है। यदि आपने भी किया है आवेदन और कर रहे हैं परीक्षा में शामिल होने का इंतजार, तो अब आपका इंतजार पूरा हो चुका है। इस परीक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए
www.safalta.com
लाया है Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) GK & GS Booster का स्पेशल पैकेज। यह एक ई-बुक है। इस ई-बुक में जीके और जीएस तथा हिंदी के परीक्षोपयोगी प्रश्नों का विशेष संकलन है। हमारे विशेषज्ञों द्वारा तैयार किए गए इस E-book में 200 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न उपलब्ध हैं। साथ ही यहां मिलेंगे आपको सभी बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्नों के उत्तर। यह ऑनलाइन पैकेज रिव्यू ऑफिसर (समीक्षा अधिकारी) परीक्षा के लिए खासी उपयोगी है जो मात्र 25 रुपये में
www.safalta.com
पर उपलब्ध है। इस ई- बुक को लेने के लिए क्लिक करें
https://safalta.com/product/review-officer-samiksha-adhikari-gk-gs-booster/
पर। साथ ही
www.safalta.com
पर आपको मिलेंगे प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए उपयोगी करेंट अफेयर्स, जॉब अलर्ट, डेली कैप्सूल और प्रतियोगी परीक्षा से संबंधित अन्य पुस्तकें।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586e20c44f1c1b005215ac7a","slug":"badri-tulsi-miracles-shocked-scientist","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094c\u0927\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586e3c064f1c1b0765158e6d","slug":"gujrat-and-mumbai-reached-in-ranji-trophy-final-bumrah-and-prithvi-shaw-shine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 66 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092c\u0941\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"586e11ee4f1c1b4436158c51","slug":"tips-to-maintain-woolen-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0924\u0915 \u090a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e? \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"586e21d04f1c1ba37815a963","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-in-lion-gold-award","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"586e1cb24f1c1b4d5615aaa7","slug":"akshay-kumar-got-angry-about-bangalore-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0916\u094c\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586e34a94f1c1bb61e158b4a","slug":"boost-your-general-knowledge-with-safalta-com-s-review-officer","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0942\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 safalta.com \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"586b2a694f1c1b0b52158ea6","slug":"prepare-for-ssc-chsl-in-less-time-with-safalta-com","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 SSC-CHSL \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"586b229c4f1c1ba378158bda","slug":"log-in-to-safalta-com-to-crack-ssc-chsl-2017-exam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SSC-CHSL 2017 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0949\u0917\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 safalta.com","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5861f3234f1c1bec14eec45a","slug":"ssc-chsl-admit-cards-are-available-on-safalta-com","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SSC-CHSL-2017 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0921\u092e\u093f\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 www.safalta.com \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"586341a44f1c1b8940eecee6","slug":"test-your-general-knowledge-with-safalta-com-for-competitive-exams","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f safalta.com \u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, Gk & GS \u0935\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"585a09264f1c1ba107e390d8","slug":"how-to-crack-bihar-tet-exam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u0940\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f safalta.com \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top