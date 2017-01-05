आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

रिव्यू ऑफिसर बनने के लिए पढ़ें जीके और हिंदी बूस्टर safalta.com पर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 05:27 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Boost your general knowledge with Safalta.com's Review Officer
रिव्यू ऑफिसर (समीक्षा अधिकारी) परीक्षा की तैयारी करने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के लिए परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित की जा चुकी है। यह परीक्षा जनवरी, 2017 में आयोजित होने वाली है। यदि आपने भी किया है आवेदन और कर रहे हैं परीक्षा में शामिल होने का इंतजार, तो अब आपका इंतजार पूरा हो चुका है। इस परीक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए www.safalta.com लाया है Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) GK & GS Booster का स्पेशल पैकेज। यह एक ई-बुक है। इस ई-बुक में जीके और जीएस तथा हिंदी के परीक्षोपयोगी प्रश्नों का विशेष संकलन है। हमारे विशेषज्ञों द्वारा तैयार किए गए इस E-book में 200 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न उपलब्ध हैं। साथ ही यहां मिलेंगे आपको सभी बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्नों के उत्तर। यह ऑनलाइन पैकेज रिव्यू ऑफिसर (समीक्षा अधिकारी) परीक्षा के लिए खासी उपयोगी है जो मात्र 25 रुपये में www.safalta.com पर उपलब्ध है। इस ई- बुक को लेने के लिए क्लिक करें https://safalta.com/product/review-officer-samiksha-adhikari-gk-gs-booster/ पर। साथ ही  www.safalta.com पर आपको मिलेंगे प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए उपयोगी करेंट अफेयर्स, जॉब अलर्ट, डेली कैप्सूल और प्रतियोगी परीक्षा से संबंधित अन्य पुस्तकें।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

safalta.com safalta ke sutra safalta safalta ke mantra

स्पॉटलाइट

बदरीनाथ धाम में उगे इस चमत्कारिक पौधे से हैरत में पड़े वैज्ञानिक

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
badri tulsi miracles shocked scientist

क्रिकेट जगत में 66 साल बाद इस टीम ने लिखा इतिहास, बुमराह बने गवाह

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Gujrat and Mumbai reached in ranji trophy Final Bumrah and prithvi shaw shine

लंबे समय तक ऊनी कपड़ों को बनाए रखना चाहते हैं नया? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Tips To Maintain Woolen Clothes

अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में छाई रही ऐश्वर्या की खूबसूरती, देखें तस्वीरें

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
aishwarya rai bachchan in lion gold award

बेंगलुरु में लड़की के साथ छेड़छाड़ से अक्षय कुमार का खून खौला, कहा- इससे अच्छे तो जानवर हैं

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
akshay kumar got angry about bangalore molestation

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

Most Read

रिव्यू ऑफिसर बनने के लिए पढ़ें जीके और हिंदी बूस्टर safalta.com पर

Boost your general knowledge with Safalta.com's Review Officer
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कम समय में कैसे करें SSC-CHSL की तैयारी, जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Prepare for SSC-CHSL in less time with safalta.com
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

SSC-CHSL 2017 क्रैक करने के लिए लॉगइन करें safalta.com

log in to safalta.com to crack SSC-CHSL 2017 exam
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

SSC-CHSL-2017 का एडमिट कार्ड www.safalta.com पर

SSC-CHSL admit cards are available on safalta.com
  • मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए safalta.com लाया है, Gk & GS वन लाइनर

Test your general knowledge with Safalta.com for competitive exams
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

बिहार टीईटी परीक्षा में सफलता का राज जानिए safalta.com पर

How to crack Bihar TET exam
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

﻿