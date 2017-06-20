बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब 10वीं में गणित बन सकता है 'ऑप्शनल विषय'!
{"_id":"5948f05d4f1c1b0b458b4ba3","slug":"bombay-court-says-that-maths-to-be-optional-in-class-10","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0911\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f'!","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 03:26 PM IST
गणित जैसा विषय बच्चों में हमेशा डर का कारण बना रहा है। हालांकि ये एकमात्र ऐसा विषय जो आपको फुल मार्क्स लाने में सबसे ज्यादा मदद करता है। जिंदगी में आगे बढ़ने के लिए भी गणित का होना बहुत जरूरी होता है लेकिन अब गणित से डरने वाले छात्रों के लिए एक खुशखबरी है। खबर है कि नए सत्र से 10वीं में गणित विषय ऑप्शनल हो सकता है।
पीटीआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने भारत के सभी एजुकेशन बोर्ड से कहा है कि 10वीं में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को ऑर्ट्स और वोकेशनल विषयों की तरफ आकर्षित करने के लिए गणित विषय को ऑप्शनल कर दिया जाए। कोर्ट का मानना है कि 10वीं के बाद कई छात्र इस वजह से पढ़ाई छोड़ देते हैं कि उनके गणित में अच्छे अंक नहीं आए हैं।
गणित में बहुत कम छात्र डिग्री की पढ़ाई करते हैं जबकि ऑर्ट्स में ग्रेजुएशन करने वाले छात्र अधिक हैं। इसको देखते हुए 10वीं में गणित विषय को ऑप्शनल करने की मांग की गई है ताकि छात्र अपनी पसंद से गणित को अपने विषय की सूची में शामिल कर सकें।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5948e83e4f1c1b105c8b4943","slug":"if-stress-often-troubles-you-then-use-these-tricks-to-overcome-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5948f05d4f1c1b0b458b4ba3","slug":"bombay-court-says-that-maths-to-be-optional-in-class-10","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0911\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f'!","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5948d4474f1c1bf9788b4579","slug":"if-high-blood-pressure-troubles-you-then-do-this-easy-yoga-to-get-rid-of-this-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u0928, \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5948d1764f1c1b105c8b47e1","slug":"like-all-parents-sridevi-would-be-happier-to-see-jhanvi-married-than-act-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948beb44f1c1bc6248b4975","slug":"know-how-salty-water-enhances-the-beauty-of-your-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u092c\u0942 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593a37a74f1c1ba3379c7bc3","slug":"up-board-result-2017-class-10th-and-12th-declared-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 class 10th and 12th: \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"593a10e14f1c1b1a059c7741","slug":"up-board-class-10th-and-12th-result-2017-just-make-one-click-and-know-your-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 : \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 '\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915' \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5939041b4f1c1b366e9c7ca5","slug":"up-board-class-10th-result-2017-yogi-government-give-surprize-gifts-to-girl-students","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 : \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5929229a4f1c1b3f76536da8","slug":"rajasthan-board-class-xii-arts-results-2017-declared-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Rajasthan Board Class XII Arts Results 2017 : \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"593910244f1c1b78099c7ccb","slug":"up-board-result-2017-student-can-get-their-results-by-make-a-single-click-on-this-website","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board Result 2017 : \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 '\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5936569b4f1c1b801c9c8487","slug":"bihar-board-10th-result-2017-will-be-declared-on-15th-june","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: 15 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top