अब 10वीं में गणित बन सकता है 'ऑप्शनल विषय'!

पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 03:26 PM IST
गणित जैसा विषय बच्चों में हमेशा डर का कारण बना रहा है। हालांकि ये एकमात्र ऐसा विषय जो आपको फुल मार्क्स लाने में सबसे ज्यादा मदद करता है। जिंदगी में आगे बढ़ने के लिए भी गणित का होना बहुत जरूरी होता है लेकिन अब गणित से डरने वाले छात्रों के लिए एक खुशखबरी है। खबर है कि नए सत्र से 10वीं में गणित विषय ऑप्शनल हो सकता है।
पीटीआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने भारत के सभी एजुकेशन बोर्ड से कहा है कि 10वीं में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को ऑर्ट्स और वोकेशनल विषयों की तरफ आकर्षित करने के लिए गणित विषय को ऑप्शनल कर दिया जाए। कोर्ट का मानना है कि 10वीं के बाद कई छात्र इस वजह से पढ़ाई छोड़ देते हैं कि उनके गणित में अच्छे अंक नहीं आए हैं।

गणित में बहुत कम छात्र डिग्री की पढ़ाई करते हैं जबकि ऑर्ट्स में ग्रेजुएशन करने वाले छात्र अधिक हैं। इसको देखते हुए 10वीं में गणित विषय को ऑप्शनल करने की मांग की गई है ताकि छात्र अपनी पसंद से गणित को अपने विषय की सूची में शामिल कर सकें। 
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
