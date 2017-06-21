आपका शहर Close

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: कल सुबह 11 बजे जारी होगा रिजल्ट, यहां करें चेक

पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 02:02 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 will be declared tomorrow at 11 am check here
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: बिहार स्कूल एजुकेशन बोर्ड (BSEB) 10वीं का परिणाम कल जारी करेगा। खबर है कि बोर्ड कल सुबह 11 बजे रिजल्ट जारी कर सकता है। छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप हमारे अमर उजाला के वेबसाइट results.amarujala.com पर जाकर भी रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले बिहार बोर्ड ने 12वीं के परिणाम घोषित किए थे। हालांकि रिजल्ट काफी खराब रहा था। अब छात्रों की नजर 10वीं के रिजल्ट पर है।
छात्र ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
  • बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन करें 
  • रिजल्ट के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें
  • आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
  • बोर्ड की वेबसाइट का पताः http://biharboard.ac.in/
