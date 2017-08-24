आपका शहर Close

Bihar Board : जारी हुआ 10वीं कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा का रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 09:35 AM IST
Bihar Board 10TH CLASS COMPARTMENT RESULTS DECLARED CHECK HERE
बिहार स्कूल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड (BSEB) ने 10वीं कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट  www.biharboard.ac.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक परीक्षा में 64.53 फीसदी बच्चे पास हुए हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस परीक्षा का आयोजन 27 से 31 जुलाई के बीच किया गया था जिसमें 1389 छात्र शामिल हुए थे।
छात्र ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
  • बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.biharboard.ac.in पर जाएं
  • वेबसाइट पर दिए रिजल्ट ऑप्शन में जाकर 10वीं कक्षा रिजल्ट लिंक पर क्लिक करें
  • इसके बाद रोल नंबर डालकर सबमिट करें 
  • आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
