यूपी में दरोगा भर्ती के लिए प्रवेश पत्र हुए जारी
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 06:52 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश में दरोगा भर्ती के लिए प्रवेश पत्र जारी कर दिए गए हैं। गौरतलब है कि उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नोति बोर्ड ने 26 दिसंबर, 2016 को सब इंस्पेक्टर तथा असिसेटेंट सब इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर विज्ञप्ति जारी की थी। इस विज्ञप्ति में पुरुष और महिलाओं से आवेदन मांगे गए थे। इसमें पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों के 609 तथा महिला अभ्यर्थियों के 151 पद थे। इनके लिए प्रदेश भर में परीक्षा का आयोजन 13 सितंबर, 2017 को होगा। ऐसे अभ्यर्थी जिन्होंने इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन किया है वो ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट या
www.safalta.com से अपने प्रवेश पत्र को डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
प्रवेश पत्र को डाउनलोड करने के लिए इस लिंक
https://safalta.com/uttar-pradesh-police-upp-sub-inspector-asi-clerk-account-admit-card-2017/
पर भी क्लिक किया जा सकता है। अगर आप भी इस परीक्षा में भाग लेने जा रहे हैं तो आपके लिए
www.safalta.com
पर तैयारी की बेहतर पाठ्य सामग्री उपलब्ध है, जिससे आप अपनी तैयारी को और निखार सकते हैं और सफलता की ओर अग्रसर हो सकते हैं।
