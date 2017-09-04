Download App
teachersday teachersday

यूपी में दरोगा भर्ती के लिए प्रवेश पत्र हुए जारी

पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 06:52 PM IST
ADMIT CARD ISSUED FOR CONSTABLE VACANCIES IN UP

aefd

उत्तर प्रदेश में दरोगा भर्ती के लिए प्रवेश पत्र जारी कर दिए गए हैं। गौरतलब है कि उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नोति बोर्ड ने 26 दिसंबर, 2016 को सब इंस्पेक्टर तथा असिसेटेंट सब इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर विज्ञप्ति जारी की थी। इस विज्ञप्ति में पुरुष और महिलाओं से आवेदन मांगे गए थे। इसमें पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों के 609 तथा महिला अभ्यर्थियों के 151 पद थे। इनके लिए प्रदेश भर में परीक्षा का आयोजन 13 सितंबर, 2017 को होगा। ऐसे अभ्यर्थी जिन्होंने इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन किया है वो ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट या www.safalta.com से अपने प्रवेश पत्र को डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
पढ़ेंः NEET 2017 में नवोदय विद्यालय के छात्रों का रहा रिकॉर्ड प्रदर्शन

प्रवेश पत्र को डाउनलोड करने के लिए इस लिंक  https://safalta.com/uttar-pradesh-police-upp-sub-inspector-asi-clerk-account-admit-card-2017/  पर भी क्लिक किया जा सकता है। अगर आप भी इस परीक्षा में भाग लेने जा रहे हैं तो आपके लिए www.safalta.com पर तैयारी की बेहतर पाठ्य सामग्री उपलब्ध है, जिससे आप अपनी तैयारी को और निखार सकते हैं और सफलता की ओर अग्रसर हो सकते हैं।
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

