बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ओपन स्कूल परीक्षा में भी अब आधार कार्ड अनिवार्य
{"_id":"599cfcc54f1c1bc3028b46a2","slug":"aadhaar-card-will-be-mandatory-for-open-school-examinations","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u092a\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 09:26 AM IST
ओपन स्कूल परीक्षा में भी अब आधार कार्ड को अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है ताकि परीक्षा में किसी भी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी न हो सके। अभी तक ओपन स्कूल परीक्षाओं में परीक्षार्थी की जगह किसी और कैडिंडेट के परीक्षा देने का मामला कई बार सामने आया है। इसी की रोकथाम के लिए आधार कार्ड अनिवार्य किया गया है।
पढ़ेंः
'स्वस्थ बच्चे, स्वस्थ भारत' की शुरुआत, मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने लॉन्च किया कार्ड
एचआरडी मंत्रालय के निर्देश के बाद ही नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ ओपन लर्निंग (NIOS)ने फैसला किया है कि अब से परीक्षा देने वाले कैंडिडेट्स के लिए आधार कार्ड का होना अनिवार्य होगा। NIOS के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि इस साल मार्च महीने में हुई परीक्षाओं में ये देखा गया कि कई परीक्षार्थी सही नहीं थे। वो किसी दूसरे कैंडिडेट की जगह परीक्षा दे रहे थे। इस गड़बड़ी की रोकथाम क लिए ही आधार कार्ड को अनिवार्य किया गया है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"599d5f9b4f1c1bd2118b45b3","slug":"your-eyeliner-says-about-your-personality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"599d5b0a4f1c1bd1118b4574","slug":"side-effects-of-sleeping-with-the-light-on","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"599d4d754f1c1bdf6c8b4bd5","slug":"shammi-kapoor-stardom-post-marriage-with-geeta-bali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599d38b54f1c1b71568b4b29","slug":"here-is-how-you-can-take-care-of-your-oily-skin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0911\u092f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"599d31124f1c1b85188b46a4","slug":"lakme-fashion-week-2017-latest-photos-of-sridevi-and-khushi-kapoor-at-manish-malhotra-fashion-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"54 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599d38ba4f1c1b71568b4b2c","slug":"uptet-2017-notification-released-application-process-starts-from-25th-august","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPTET 2017: \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, 25 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"599d17174f1c1bdf6c8b45b2","slug":"csir-ugc-net-2017-online-application-starts-from-today-16th-september-is-the-last-date","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"CSIR UGC NET 2017: \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, 16 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"599cfcc54f1c1bc3028b46a2","slug":"aadhaar-card-will-be-mandatory-for-open-school-examinations","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u092a\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"599d20084f1c1b71568b471f","slug":"du-admission-seats-vacant-11th-cut-off-released-on-24th-august","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"DU ADMISSION : \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0915\u0932 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 11\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u091f\u0911\u092b \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"599aa9d14f1c1bdb628b4649","slug":"iti-admission-2017-offline-registration-begins-today","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"ITI Admission 2017: \u0911\u092b\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"599d04944f1c1ba57f8b46e7","slug":"tamil-nadu-neet-2017-results-will-be-declared-today-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tamil Nadu NEET 2017: \u0906\u091c \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e Allotment \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"599c3cc74f1c1bff068b4599","slug":"padmashri-bekal-utsahi-got-pen-name-from-prime-minister-of-india-jawaharlal-nehru","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0915\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939\u0940: \u091c\u092c \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0959\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0941\u0938","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"599bed414f1c1b930a8b4c38","slug":"shahryar-favorite-shayar-of-gulzar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0930: \u0932\u0939\u0942-\u0932\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0915\u094b, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093c\u094c\u092b\u093c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599be09e4f1c1b810d8b49fc","slug":"kumar-vishwas-live-performance-at-amar-ujala-yuva-shakti-at-rohtak","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 - \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f 2","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!