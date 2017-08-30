बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
10वीं में फेल हुए 55,000 छात्रों को ओपन स्कूल में मिलेगा दाखिला
{"_id":"59a67c7d4f1c1b44738b46a3","slug":"55000-delhi-students-who-failed-in-class-10-exams-twice-will-now-be-enrolled-in-the-nios","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f 55,000 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0913\u092a\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 02:21 PM IST
दिल्ली सरकार
ने शिक्षा विभाग में सुधार और शिक्षा से कोई भी छात्र वंछित न रहे इसके लिए कई इंतजाम किए हैं। शिक्षा व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने एक बड़ा फैसला उन छात्रों को लेकर किया है जो दसवीं में फेल होने के बाद पढ़ाई छोड़ देते हैं।
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री एवं शिक्षा मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा है कि दसवीं कक्षा में फेल होने वाले 55,000 से ज्यादा बच्चों का दाखिला अब राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षा संस्थान में किया जाएगा। इस साल इम्तिहानों में फेल हुए 55,000 से ज्यादा छात्रों को अब एनआईओएस में दाखिला दिया जाएगा और उन्हें उन केंद्रों में पढ़ाया जाएगा जो सरकार स्थापित करेगी।
उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने सरकारी स्कूलों में एक सितंबर को 'मेगा पीटीएम' के तीसरे संस्करण का ऐलान भी किया है।
