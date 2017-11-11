बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों को CBSE ने दी राहत, दस्तावेज में बदलाव के लिए बढ़ाई समय सीमा
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:27 AM IST
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने दसवीं व बारहवीं के विद्यार्थियों को बड़ी राहत दी है। अब छात्र अपने
शैक्षणिक दस्तावेज
में पांच साल तक बदलाव करा सकेंगे।
अभी तक यह समय सीमा एक वर्ष थी।
सीबीएसई
ने इसे बढ़ा दिया है। वर्ष 2015 व उसके बाद पास होने वाले विद्यार्थियों को इसका लाभ मिल सकेगा। वर्ष 2015 में दस्तावेज में परिवर्तन कराने की सुविधा को एक साल की समय सीमा में बांधा गया था।
सीबीएसई के परीक्षा नियंत्रक केके चौधरी के अनुसार, विद्यार्थी अपने शैक्षणिक दस्तावेज में अपना विवरण परीक्षा रिजल्ट की घोषणा से लेकर पांच साल की अवधि तक बदलवा सकेंगे। पांच साल के बाद सुधार का आवेदन स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा। सीबीएसई ने वर्ष 2015 जून में जन्मतिथि, छात्र के नाम, माता-पिता के नाम में सुधार के लिए एक साल की समय सीमा तय की थी।
अब बोर्ड ने इसी सर्कुलर को संशोधित किया है। नई व्यवस्था क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय या मुख्यालय में विचाराधीन मामलों, नए मामलों और आने वाले नतीजों के लिए भी लागू होगी। बोर्ड की ओर से इस संबंध में सूचना सभी क्षेत्रीय अधिकारियों को दे दी गई है।
