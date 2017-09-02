बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बकरीद पर कटड़ों की कुर्बानी को लेकर विवाद, म्यांमार के शरणार्थियों के साथ मारपीट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
two community clashes on bakri eid, Myanmar refugees beaten in faridabad
{"_id":"59aac6e54f1c1b0b278b4e4e","slug":"two-community-clashes-on-bakri-eid-myanmar-refugees-beaten-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u091f\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0923\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 08:28 PM IST
फरीदाबाद के बल्लभगढ़ में बकरीद के दिन दो समुदाय आपस में भिड़ गए। शनिवार सुबह गांव मुजेड़ी में कटड़ों की कुर्बानी देने की बात से नाराज कुछ दबंग ग्रामीणों ने म्यांमार के अल्पसंख्यक शरणार्थियों पर लाठी, डंडे और सरिये से हमला कर दिया। घटना में तीन महिलाओं सहित सात लोग घायल हो गए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa6ac24f1c1b56738b4dc1","slug":"ram-rahim-sentencing-honeypreet-insan-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092b '\u0939\u0928\u0940', \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u091b\u093e\u0908? \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a8fa0d4f1c1be0278b4b58","slug":"ram-rahim-wants-to-make-a-film-on-neta-ji","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!