दो हिजड़ों ने पहले मौज मस्ती की फिर 2.6 लाख लूटकर करा लिया ब्रेस्ट इंप्लांट
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 12:55 PM IST
दक्षिण दिल्ली के सीआर पार्क इलाके से ढाई लाख रुपये लूटकर ब्रेस्ट इंप्लांट कराने वाले दो हिजड़ों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि इस मामले में घर के नौकर को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
