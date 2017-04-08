बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये हैं वो 5 वजह जिनके कारण सीएम योगी को आना होगा नोएडा
{"_id":"58cea40d4f1c1be3431a1578","slug":"these-are-the-5-reasons-why-the-cm-yogi-should-come-to-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094b 5 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 12:52 PM IST
सत्ता और सरकार को बचाने के लिए कई मुख्यमंत्री अपने कार्यकाल में नोएडा आए ही नहीं। इस बार पांच ऐसी वजह है जिनको आगे कर नोएडा विधायक पंकज सिंह उन्हें नोएडा लाएंगे और इस मिथक को तोड़ेंगे।
