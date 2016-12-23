आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

आज ताज एक्सप्रेस रहेगी रद्द

{"_id":"585bdb134f1c1b1864e3b7ec","slug":"taj-express-will-be-canceled-today","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0924\u093e\u091c \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 02:18 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Taj Express will be canceled today

फतेहपुर में रेलवे स्टेशन पर हेडलाइट जलाकर आती ट्रेन।PC: Amar ujala

 उत्तर रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी नीरज शर्मा ने बताया कि कोहरे के कारण झांसी से  हजरत निजामुद्दीन और निजामुद्दीन से झांसी तक चलने वाली  12279/12280 ताज एक्सप्रेस शुक्रवार को रद्द रहेगी। यह गाड़ी शुक्रवार को न तो झांसी जाएगी और न ही आएगी।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

cancelled train taj express faridabad news
Jyotish Banner

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"585cf1784f1c1b1864e3c20c","slug":"kapil-sharma-leaves-behind-aamir-khan-in-the-forbes-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}

कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
Kapil Sharma leaves behind Aamir Khan in the Forbes list
{"_id":"585ce5f24f1c1b3e4de3a146","slug":"half-beard-man-photo-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932?","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}

आधी दाढ़ी वाले इस लड़के की तस्वीर क्यों हो रही है वायरल?

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
half beard man photo goes viral
{"_id":"585ce67f4f1c1b3d77e390b7","slug":"men-treated-like-slaves-by-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}

इस देश में महिलाओं का है राज, पुरुषों का होता है ये अंजाम

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
men treated like slaves by women
{"_id":"585cd2824f1c1b774fe3bcb4","slug":"these-foods-you-should-never-eat-for-breakfast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915\u092b\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}

ब्रेकफास्ट में भूलकर भी न खाएं ये चीजें, पड़ सकता है महंगा

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
These Foods You Should Never Eat For Breakfast
{"_id":"585ce80f4f1c1b501ae3a031","slug":"india-jump-to-their-best-annual-fifa-rank-in-6-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u091b\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0917, 2009 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"Football","title_hn":"\u092b\u0941\u091f\u092c\u0949\u0932","slug":"football"}}

भारत की लंबी छलांग, 2009 के बाद हासिल किए सबसे ज्यादा अंक

  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
India Jump To Their Best Annual FIFA Rank In 6 Years

जबर ख़बर

500 हिमाचली युवा ने खड़ी की 100 करोड़ की कंपनी, अमेरिका ने माना लोहा

Read More

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Read

{"_id":"585ca3f34f1c1ba107e3a6fd","slug":"in-three-and-a-half-hours-to-reach-agra-from-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

एक्सप्रेस वे की सौगात आज, साढ़े तीन घंटे में लखनऊ से आगरा

In three and a half hours to reach agra from Lucknow
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585a73384f1c1ba107e39478","slug":"sing-a-song-by-is-causing-mayhem-on-youtube","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 IAS \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924, \u092f\u0942 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

एक IAS अधिकारी ने गाया गीत, यू ट्यूब पर डालते ही मच गया धमाल

sing a song by ias
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5857831a4f1c1b726be3916f","slug":"ramvilas-paswan-cashless-payment-on-tea-shop","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0928\u094d\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

ऑनलाइन पेमेंट के चक्कर में बुरे फंसे केंन्द्रीय मंत्री पासवान

ramvilas paswan cashless payment on tea shop
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585cd16b4f1c1b501ae39f2d","slug":"rahul-gandhi-almora-uttarakhand-rally-live","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIVE:\u0905\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0924\u0930\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

LIVE:अल्मोड़ा में शेर के जरिए राहुल का मोदी पर निशाना, कहा- तरस नहीं खाते बस्तियां जलाने में

rahul gandhi almora uttarakhand rally live
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585bb5b04f1c1bf248e3a998","slug":"bsp-supremo-mayawati-criticizes-decision-of-obc-caste-inclusion-in-to-sp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, 17 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902: \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

सिर्फ यादवों का भला कर सकती है सपा सरकार, 17 जातियों का नहीं: मायावती

bsp supremo mayawati criticizes decision of obc caste inclusion in to sp
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585cb76a4f1c1b8e03e3b536","slug":"kejriwal-meets-lg-najeeb-jung-on-breakfast-after-his-resignation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0928\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

इस्तीफे के बाद जंग से मिले केजरीवाल, नाश्ता भी किया

kejriwal meets lg najeeb jung on breakfast after his resignation
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बोल्ड फोटोशूट कराने वाली दिशा पटानी ने कहा, 'मैं बहुत शर्मीली हूं'

बोल्ड फोटोशूट कराने वाली दिशा पटानी ने कहा, 'मैं बहुत शर्मीली हूं'

तो इस वजह से रणजी क्रिकेट का क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच बीच में रुका

तो इस वजह से रणजी क्रिकेट का क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच बीच में रुका

पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

आसान नहीं था आमिर की इस बेटी के 'दंगल' का सफर, पढ़िए इनकी कहानी

आसान नहीं था आमिर की इस बेटी के 'दंगल' का सफर, पढ़िए इनकी कहानी

﻿