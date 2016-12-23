बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज ताज एक्सप्रेस रहेगी रद्द
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 02:18 PM IST
फतेहपुर में रेलवे स्टेशन पर हेडलाइट जलाकर आती ट्रेन।
PC: Amar ujala
उत्तर रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी नीरज शर्मा ने बताया कि कोहरे के कारण झांसी से हजरत निजामुद्दीन और निजामुद्दीन से झांसी तक चलने वाली 12279/12280 ताज एक्सप्रेस शुक्रवार को रद्द रहेगी। यह गाड़ी शुक्रवार को न तो झांसी जाएगी और न ही आएगी।
