होटल में आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़ी गई लड़कियां थाने में रोने लगीं
Raiding case at Ghaziabad Hotel: In front of the family who started crying in shame
बजरिया के होटल में मिले कपल्स के मामले में कोतवाली पुलिस ने 44 ‘रोमियो’ को जेल भेज दिया है, जबकि महिलाओं और युवतियों को थाने से ही जमानत देकर परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया। दूसरी ओर, इसी मामले में एसएसपी ने कोतवाली इंस्पेक्टर को भी लाइन हाजिर किया है।
