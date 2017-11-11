वहीं छात्र को बाल सुधार गृह भेजे जाने के बाद आरोपी के परिजन काफी नाराज हैं और उन्होंने सीबीआई पर अपने बच्चे पर थर्ड डिग्री इस्तेमाल करने के आरोप लगाए हैं।
The boy has been sent to Faridabad observation home till 22nd November, which is also the date of next hearing: CK Sharma, lawyer of the minor accused in #PradyumanMurderCase pic.twitter.com/rTkaVFJCaE— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017
My son is being tortured, he was hung upside down and brutally thrashed. He is completely innocent: Father of accused class 11th student #PradyumanMurderCase #RyanInternationalSchool pic.twitter.com/MqWgDZ1SEp— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017
Juvenile Justice Board seeks clarification from CBI as to why it violated the timings of interrogation of accused class 11th student #PradyumanMurderCase— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.