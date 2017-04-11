बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीरिया मामले पर नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता कैलाश सत्यार्थी की शांति सभा
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 10:11 AM IST
सीरिया में रसायनिक हमले में मारे गए और संघर्षरत क्षेत्रों में बच्चों पर हो रही हिंसा के विरोध में सोमवार को नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता कैलाश सत्यार्थी ने शांति सभा आयोजित करते हुए शांति की अपील की। राजघाट में आयोजित इस शांति सभा में स्कूली बच्चों, धार्मिक नेताओं, सांसदों, सिविल सोसायटी, डॉक्टर व वकीलों आदि ने भाग लेते हुए सभी को आगे बढ़कर शांति के पथ पर काम करने का आह्वान किया।
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
