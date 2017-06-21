आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

अंतराष्ट्रीय योग द‌िवस पर केजरीवाल ने क‌िया योग तो सपाइयों ने चलाई साइक‌िल

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली/नोएडा/गाज‌ियाबाद

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 11:23 AM IST
on international yoga day kejriwal and other do yoga and samajwadi party leaders ride bicycle

अंतराष्ट्रीय योग ‌द‌िवस के मौके पर आज ‌जहां पूरा देश ने योग क‌िया वहीं द‌िल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री ने भी व‌िपक्षी नेताओं के साथ म‌िलकर योग क‌िया। वहीं सपाइयों ने इस मौके पर साइक‌िल चलाई। (सभी फोटोः अमर ब्यूरो)

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

delhi news international yoga day

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

तस्वीरों में देख‌िए, जब 11 साल बाद खोए हुए पत‌ि से म‌िली पत्नी

prithvipal meets his wife after eleven years 
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

गुरुग्राम गैंगरेप में दरिंदों ने की थी बस एक गलती, वहीं से पुलिस को मिला ये अहम सुराग

Gurugram gangrape accused made a fault and police got 10 clues and arrested all three
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

ये शातिर हसीना जिसके इशारों पर अपने बेडरूम में बनाती थी नेताओं की अश्लील फिल्म वो आया सामने

bjp mp kc patel honey trap case, Ajay Pal arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the case
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत