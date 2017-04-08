बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रजौरी गार्डन उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस ने झोंकी ताकत, सिद्धू ने खास अंदाज में मांगा वोट
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 10:14 PM IST
राजौरी गार्डन विधानसभा उपचुनाव के अंतिम दिन कांग्रेस ने पंजाब के मंत्री और पूर्व क्रिकेटर नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू को प्रचार में उतारा। सिद्धू ने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय माकन, पूर्व सांसद महाबल मिश्रा, प्रत्याशी मीनाक्षी चंदेला के साथ रोड शो किया। रोड शो ख्याला गांव के चंदेला मैदान से शुरू हुआ और राजौरी गार्डन में खत्म हुआ। ठोको ताली और वाह गुरु शब्दावली के लिए मशहूर कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धू ने कहा कि भाजपा-शिरोमणि अकाली प्रत्याशी चुनाव में माफिया का पैसा खर्च कर रहे हैं।
