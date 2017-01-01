बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नजीब अहमद के परिजनों ने सलमान खुर्शीद से मांगी मदद
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:50 AM IST
जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय कैंपस से लापता छात्र नजीब अहमद के परिजनों ने वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता व पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद से मिलकर बेटे को तलाशने में मदद मांगी। जेएनयू एनएसयूआई के कार्यकर्ताओं ने नजीब के अलावा विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन ने 11 निलंबित छात्रों के मामले में भी दखल की मांग रखी है।
नजीब की मां समेत परिवार के अन्य सदस्य शनिवार को सलमान खुर्शीद से मिलने पहुंचे। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में एनएसयूआई की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमृत धवन समेत जेएनयू एनएसयूआई के सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे।
प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने सलमान खुर्शीद को बताया कि तीन महीनों से नजीब लापता है, लेकिन अभी तक विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन और सरकार ने कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाए हैं। वहीं, छात्रों ने कहा कि एकेडमिक काउंसिल के फैसलों का विरोध करने पर विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन ने 11 छात्रों को निलंबित करने के अलावा एक प्रोफेसर को नोटिस भी जारी कर दिया है।
