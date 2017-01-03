बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सांसद दुष्यंत चौटाला ने मेघना को पहनाई अंगूठी
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:16 PM IST
देश के सबसे युवा सांसद दुष्यंत चौटाला की मंगलवार को साइबर सिटी के उद्योग विहार स्थित एक निजी होटल में सगाई हुई। हिसार सीट से 26 साल की उम्र में लोकसभा पहुंचे दुष्यंत की रिंग सेरेमनी आईपीएस परमजीत सिंह की बेटी मेघना अहलावत के साथ हुई। पारिवारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक जल्द ही अब विवाह की तारीख मुकरर्र होगी। मेघना ने अपनी दादी सास से आशीर्वाद लिया।
