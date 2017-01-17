बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए बसपा से निकाले गए विधायक अमरपाल शर्मा
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 02:28 PM IST
पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियां करने के लिए बसपा से सोमवार को निकाले गए विधायक अमरपाल शर्मा आज कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए हैं। साहिबाबाद से विधायक अमरपाल को गुलाम नबी आजाद और राज बब्बर ने दिल्ली में कांग्रेस ज्वाइन कराई।
क्यों निकाले गए पार्टी से
पिछले करीब दो माह से बसपा विधायक अमरपाल शर्मा के बारे में भाजपा से नजदीकियां होने की चर्चा चल रही थी। हालांकि कुछ दिन पहले बसपा ने साहिबाबाद से अमरपाल शर्मा को दोबारा टिकट दिए जाने की घोषणा भी कर दी।
तब अमरपाल शर्मा ने इन सभी चर्चाओं को गलत बताते हुए बसपा के टिकट पर ही चुनाव लड़ने का दावा किया था। हालांकि सोमवार को अचानक पार्टी ने उनका निष्कासन का पत्र जारी कर सियासी गलियारों में हलचल मचा दी।
वहीं आज कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने के बाद से भाजपा से उनकी नजदीकियों की बात गलत साबित हुई है। हालांकि जानकार मान रहे हैं कि जिस तरह आज सपा और कांग्रेस के बीच उत्तर प्रदेश में गठबंधन का ऐलान हुआ है उसके बाद ही शर्मा ने कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने का मन बनाया है।
बता दें कि जिलाध्यक्ष प्रेमचंद भारती ने कहा कि अमरपाल शर्मा लंबे समय से पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल थे। लगातार पार्टी पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं की अनदेखी कर रहे थे, जिसके चलते उन्हें पार्टी से निष्कासित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। आलाकमान से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद ही उनका निष्कासन किया गया है।
