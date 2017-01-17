आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कांग्रेस में शाम‌िल हुए बसपा से न‌िकाले गए व‌िधायक अमरपाल शर्मा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गा‌जियाबाद

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 02:28 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
mla amarpal sharma joins congress within 24 hours of expulsion from bsp

rajbabbar

पार्टी व‌िरोधी गत‌िव‌िध‌ियां करने के ल‌िए बसपा से सोमवार को न‌िकाले गए व‌िधायक अमरपाल शर्मा आज कांग्रेस में शाम‌िल हो गए हैं। साह‌िबाबाद से व‌िधायक अमरपाल को गुलाम नबी आजाद और राज बब्बर ने द‌िल्ली में कांग्रेस ज्वाइन कराई।
क्यों न‌िकाले गए पार्टी से
पिछले करीब दो माह से बसपा विधायक अमरपाल शर्मा के बारे में भाजपा से नजदीकियां होने की चर्चा चल रही थी। हालांकि कुछ दिन पहले बसपा ने साहिबाबाद से अमरपाल शर्मा को दोबारा टिकट दिए जाने की घोषणा भी कर दी।

तब अमरपाल शर्मा ने इन सभी चर्चाओं को गलत बताते हुए बसपा के टिकट पर ही चुनाव लड़ने का दावा किया था। हालांकि सोमवार को अचानक पार्टी ने उनका निष्कासन का पत्र जारी कर सियासी गलियारों में हलचल मचा दी।

वहीं आज कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने के बाद से भाजपा से उनकी नजदीक‌ियों की बात गलत साब‌ित हुई है। हालांक‌ि जानकार मान रहे हैं क‌ि ज‌िस तरह आज सपा और कांग्रेस के बीच उत्तर प्रदेश में गठबंधन का ऐलान हुआ है उसके बाद ही शर्मा ने कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने का मन बनाया है।

बता दें क‌ि जिलाध्यक्ष प्रेमचंद भारती ने कहा कि अमरपाल शर्मा लंबे समय से पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल थे। लगातार पार्टी पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं की अनदेखी कर रहे थे, जिसके चलते उन्हें पार्टी से निष्कासित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। आलाकमान से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद ही उनका निष्कासन किया गया है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

election election 2017 assembly election 2017 up election 2017 More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

'दंगल गर्ल' की जायरा हिम्मत बढ़ाने आगे आए कश्मीर के युवा

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
KASHMIRI YOUTH CAME TO SUPPORT ZAIRA WASEEM

उत्तराखंड के वीरान पड़े घरों में लौटी पर्यटकों की बहार

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
pahadi house concept stop migration from hilly area

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम पर बरसे सलमान, कहा ' उसे हिंदुस्तान झेल रहा है, बावला हो गया है वो

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
BIGG BOSS: Salman lashes out at Swami Om again

सर्दियों में संतरे के 9 बेमिसाल फायदे, जानिए और सेहतमंद हो जाइए

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
9 health benefits of orange

ताउम्र रहेगी बालों की चमक बरकरार, बस फॉलो करें ये ब्यूटी टिप्स

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Beauty Tips For Healthy Shiny Hairs

जबर ख़बर

500 दुनिया की सबसे मोटी 500 किलो की महिला के लिए बनेगा मुंबई में स्पेशल हॉस्पिटल

Read More

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

Most Read

नेताजी से अटूट र‌िश्ता है, जल्द होगा महागठबंधन पर फैसला: अखिलेश यादव

Relation with my father can never be broken, says akhilesh
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस्तीफे की खबर पर पंजाब बीजेपी अध्यक्ष ने दी सफाई

Vijay Sampla offered to quit as Punjab BJP Chief
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सपा में दो राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष! मुलायम की नेमप्लेट के नीचे लगा अखिलेश का बोर्ड

akhilesh yadav name plate in sp office as sp chief
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खाते में आ गए 49 हजार, निकालने पहुंची तो मैनेजर ने भगाया

49000 come in account without permission of account hoder
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पार्टी और साइक‌िल पर कब्जा म‌िलने के बाद मुलायम से म‌िलने पहुंचे अख‌िलेश

after getting cycle akhilesh yadav meets mulayam singh
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿