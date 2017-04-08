बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गाय तस्कर समझ जिसकी भीड़ ने की हत्या वो रोजा रखने के लिए ला रहा था दुधारू गाय
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 12:55 PM IST
रमजान महीने में रोजा रखने की नीयत से राजस्थान से दुधारू गाय लाना गांव जयसिंहपुर निवासी पहलू को भारी पड़ गया। पहलू को क्या पता था कि गाय खरीदना उसकी मौत का कारण बन जाएगा।
