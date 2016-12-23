बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगर नए उपराज्यपाल की नियुक्ति में हुई देरी तो दिल्ली को होंगे ये 6 नुकसान
LG's resignation has left many questions
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 09:54 AM IST
उपराज्यपाल नजीब जंग का अचानक इस्तीफा आम आदमी पार्टी सरकार और जनता के लिए कई सवाल छोड़ गया। महज 3 साल, पांच महीने, 13 दिन में इस्तीफा देने वाले जंग का करीब डेढ़ साल अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार से विवाद में गुजर गया। इस विवाद और आप सरकार के साथ खींचतान में दिल्ली के काम पिछड़े।
