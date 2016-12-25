आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कोर्ट के समन पर पेश हुए मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल, मिली जमानत

{"_id":"585e9cd64f1c1b774fe3cd77","slug":"kejriwal-got-bail","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 25 Dec 2016 12:51 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Kejriwal got bail

अरविंद केजरीवालPC: amar ujala

2013 विधानसभा चुनाव के हलफनामे में गलत जानकारी देने के मामले में मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल को कोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई। अदालती समन पर अरविंद केजरीवाल शनिवार को कोर्ट में पेश हुए थे। मामले की सुनवाई के लिए 7 अप्रैल 2017 की तारीख तय की गई है। 
पटियाला हाउस अदालत के महानगर दंडाधिकारी आशीष गुप्ता के समक्ष मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल शनिवार को पेश हुए। केजरीवाल ने पेशी के बाद जमानत के लिए याचिका दायर की। कोर्ट ने सुनवाई के बाद केजरीवाल को दस हजार रुपये के निजी मुचलके पर जमानत प्रदान कर दी।

पेश मामले में शिकायतकर्ता एनजीओ मौलिक भारत ट्रस्ट की शिकायत पर कोर्ट ने फरवरी 2016 में केजरीवाल को बतौर आरोपी समन जारी किया था। ट्रस्ट की ओर से शिकायत दायर कर नीरज सक्सेना व अनुज अग्रवाल ने कहा कि केजरीवाल ने अपनी संपत्ति व आय की सही जानकारी नहीं दी।

इसके अलावा उस समय केजरीवाल गाजियाबाद में रहते थे लेकिन उन्होंने दिल्ली का पता हलफनामे में दिया था। एनजीओ ने चुनावी हलफनामे में सही जानकारी न होने के आधार पर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर केजरीवाल का चुनाव रद्द करने की मांग की थी। हाईकोर्ट ने याचिका खारिज कर याची को निचली अदालत के समक्ष जाने के लिये कहा था।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

cm arvind kejriwal bail new delhi news
Jyotish Banner

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"585e875e4f1c1b1864e3ceec","slug":"after-banger-s-resignation-sehwag-may-become-the-new-coach-of-kings-eleven-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0917\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

कॉमेंट्रेटर के बाद अब कोच की भूमिका में नजर आ सकते हैं सहवाग 

  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
After banger's resignation sehwag may become the new coach of kings eleven punjab
{"_id":"585e79974f1c1b2e4ee3b73d","slug":"aswin-christ-took-6-wickets-against-karnataka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0922\u0947\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

'अश्विन' ने तेज गेंदबाजी में ढाया कहर, कर्नाटक ढेर 

  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
Aswin Christ took 6 wickets against karnataka
{"_id":"585e2b504f1c1b1917e3a798","slug":"google-play-movies-offering-films-at-rs-20-for-the-next-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, 20 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}

गूगल का शानदार ऑफर, 20 रुपये में देखें पसंदीदा फिल्म

  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
google play movies offering films at rs 20 for the next month
{"_id":"585e55914f1c1b1917e3a8c0","slug":"taimur-ali-khan-controversy-saif-ali-khan-open-letter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u091a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0939\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

तैमूर की आलोचना पर सामने आया सैफ का खुला खत, कहा- हवन के साथ कुरान भी पढ़ी

  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
taimur ali khan controversy saif ali khan open letter
{"_id":"585e0e004f1c1b3e4de3ab26","slug":"aamir-khan-film-dangal-box-office-collection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Boxoffice Collection: '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f 30 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u0908 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

Boxoffice Collection: 'दंगल' ने पहले दिन कमाए 30 करोड़, दर्शकों को बहुत पसंद आई फिल्म

  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
aamir khan film dangal box office collection

जबर ख़बर

500 हिमाचली युवा ने खड़ी की 100 करोड़ की कंपनी, अमेरिका ने माना लोहा

Read More

नोटबंदी पर संग्राम

जैसे इंदिरा ने आपातकाल पर मांगी थी माफी, वैसा ही नोटबंदी पर करें मोदी: चिदंबरम

p chidambaram statement over demonetisation and narendra modi

Most Read

{"_id":"585e41a94f1c1b0f15e39c9e","slug":"medical-science-is-unique-to-elderly-woman","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u2018\u0915\u0941\u0926\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u091c\u0942\u092c\u093e\u2019 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

मेडिकल साइंस के लिए ये है ‘कुदरत का सबसे बड़ा अजूबा’

medical science is unique to elderly woman
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585e4b6b4f1c1b1917e3a88d","slug":"prime-minister-finance-minister-and-rbi-governor-petition-in-court-against","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0917\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

प्रधानमंत्री, वित्तमंत्री और आरबीआई गवर्नर के खिलाफ कोर्ट में याचिका

prime minister finance minister and rbi governor petition in court against
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585e9bde4f1c1bfd65e39d8d","slug":"jaipur-asp-explained-the-motive-behind-girlfriend-killing-in-his-suicide-note","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930: ASP \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

जयपुर: ASP ने सुसाइड नोट में बताया महिला मित्र को मारने की वजह

Jaipur: ASP explained the motive behind girlfriend killing in his suicide note
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5857831a4f1c1b726be3916f","slug":"ramvilas-paswan-cashless-payment-on-tea-shop","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0928\u094d\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

ऑनलाइन पेमेंट के चक्कर में बुरे फंसे केंन्द्रीय मंत्री पासवान

ramvilas paswan cashless payment on tea shop
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585a73384f1c1ba107e39478","slug":"sing-a-song-by-is-causing-mayhem-on-youtube","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 IAS \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924, \u092f\u0942 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

एक IAS अधिकारी ने गाया गीत, यू ट्यूब पर डालते ही मच गया धमाल

sing a song by ias
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585e25654f1c1b0f15e39c51","slug":"akhilesh-gives-compensation-to-demonetisation-death-victim-family","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0915\u200c\u093f \u0918\u091f\u0928\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

नोटबंदी पर बोले सीएम अख‌िलेश, अब सैलरी बढ़ेगी नहीं बल्क‌ि घटनी शुरू होगी

akhilesh gives compensation to demonetisation death victim family
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
साल 2016 की वे 10 तस्वीरें जो कभी भुलाई नहीं जा सकेंगी, देखें

साल 2016 की वे 10 तस्वीरें जो कभी भुलाई नहीं जा सकेंगी, देखें

हैंगओवर में हैं तो भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये चीजें, बन सकती है जान पर

हैंगओवर में हैं तो भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये चीजें, बन सकती है जान पर

पहली बार फ्लाइट से सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान में रखें ये बातें

पहली बार फ्लाइट से सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान में रखें ये बातें

भारत को मिला नया कप्तान, फरवरी से होगी नई पारी की शुरुआत

भारत को मिला नया कप्तान, फरवरी से होगी नई पारी की शुरुआत

﻿