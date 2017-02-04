आपका शहर Close

आयकर विभाग को AAP के चंदा रिकॉर्ड में म‌िली गड़बड़ियां, कहा- रद्द करें पार्टी का दर्जा

एजेंसी/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:18 AM IST
IT department finds irregularities in AAP donation audit report, says to EC cancel its registration

आयकर विभाग ने दावा किया है कि आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) ने 27 करोड़ रुपये के चंदे को लेकर जो ऑडिट रिपोर्ट तैयार की है उसमें कई गड़बड़ियां हैं। चुनाव आयोग को सौंपी गई एक रिपोर्ट में विभाग ने कहा है कि वर्ष 2013-14 और 2014-15 में पार्टी को मिले चंदे के रिकार्ड में कई तथ्यात्मक गड़बड़ियां पाई गई हैं।
चंदा देने वाले विभिन्न लोगों से मिले पैसे से यह मेल नहीं खाता। आयकर विभाग एक साल से अधिक समय से आप के चंदे की जांच कर रहा है। कानून के मुताबिक राजनीतिक दलों को चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंटों की मदद से ऑडिट रिपोर्ट तैयार कर उसकी एक प्रति आयकर विभाग को देनी पड़ती है।

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि करीब 27 करोड़ रुपये के चंदे वाले रिकॉर्ड में गड़बड़ियां हैं। उन्होंने यह भी कहा है कि पार्टी के कोषाध्यक्ष ने आयकर अधिकारियों के साथ बातचीत में इसमें कुछ गलतियों की बात स्वीकार की थी।
आप को मिली कर छूट को खत्म किया जा सकता है
