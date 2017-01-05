बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से एक करोड़ की विदेशी करेंसी जब्त
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 10:55 PM IST
खुफिया राजस्व निदेशालय (डीआरआई) के अधिकारियों ने बृहस्पतिवार को इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे से एक करोड़ रुपये मूल्य की विदेशी करेंसी जब्त की। डीआरआई की दिल्ली जोनल इकाई के अधिकरियों ने हवाईअड्डे पर एक शौचालय में एक घरेलू यात्री और दुबई जाने वाले एक यात्री को आपस में बैग बदलते देखा।
अधिकारियों ने तत्काल दोनों को धर दबोचा और इनके बैग की तलाशी ली। दोनों यात्रियों के पास से सऊदी रियाल, दिरहम और अमेरिकी डॉलर बरामद किए गए, जिसका मूल्य 1,00,88,237 रुपये है। घरेलू यात्री एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट 075 से भुवनेश्वर जाने वाला था, जबकि दुबई जाने वाला यात्री जेट एयरवेज की फ्लाइट से यात्रा करने वाला था।
