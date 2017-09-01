Download App
kavya kavya

हरीश रावत की तबियत बिगड़ी, देहरादून से लाकर दिल्ली के गंगाराम अस्पताल में भर्ती 

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:10 PM IST
harish rawat admitted to delhis sir ganga ram hospital for treatment of Deep Vein Thrombosis
उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत दिल्ली के गंगाराम अस्पताल में भर्ती किए गए हैं। इससे पहले वे दो दिनों से देहरादून के सीएमआई अस्पताल में भर्ती थे।
हरीश रावत को पैर में खून के थक्के ज़मने और ब्ल्ड प्रेशर गड़बड़ाने की शिकायत के बाद सर गंगाराम अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। हरीश रावत की  उम्र 70 वर्ष है और बीमारी की वजह से उनकी शारीरिक स्थिती कमज़ोर हो गयी है।

देहरादून सीएमआई में उनकी तबियत और खराब हो गई और मिलने वालों की भीड़ के चलते उन्हें दिल्ली के सर गंगाराम अस्पताल में शिफ्ट किया गया है।
