जीएसटी लागू होते ही एक जुलाई से रेल यात्रा होगी महंगी, जानिए कितनी
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 05:12 PM IST
अभी तक तो सहुलियत भरी रेल यात्रा होती थी पर एक जुलाई से जीएसटी के लागू होने की वजह से रेल का सफर थोड़ा महंगा हो जाएगा। अनुमान के मुताबिक जिस रेल टिकट की कीमत पहले 2000 रुपये थी एक जुलाई से उसके लिए लगभग 2010 रुपये चुकाने होंगे।
