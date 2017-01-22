आपका शहर Close

आज फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल, रूट देखकर निकलें

ब्यूरो , अमर उजाला गाजियाबाद

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 11:36 PM IST
Full dress rehearsal today, seeing the exit route

फुल ड्रेस र‌िहर्सलPC: file photo

गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले राजपथ पर होने वाली फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल सोमवार को होगी। इसके चलते दिल्ली की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया गया है। रिहर्सल के चलते मेट्रो के चार स्टेशन तीन घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक बंद रहेंगे। सिटी बसों का रूट और इंटर स्टेट बसों के रूट में भी बदलाव किया गया है।

ऐसे में यदि सोमवार को सुबह दिल्ली जा रहे हैं तो पहले बदले हुए रूटों को समझ लें। कई जगह जाम मिल सकता है। गाजियाबाद से हर रोज हजारों लोग दिल्ली जाते हैं।
फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल के चलते  केंद्रीय सचिवालय व उद्योग भवन मेट्रो स्टेशन सुबह पांच बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे  तक बंद रहेंगे।

दो अन्य मेट्रो स्टेशन लोक कल्याण मार्ग और पटेल चौक भी सुबह 8:45 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक बंद रहेंगे। इस दौरान इन स्टेशनों से यात्री न तो बाहर निकल सकता है न ही अंदर जा सकता है। बाकी स्टेशनों पर मेट्रो पहले की ही तरह चलती रहेगी। इंटर स्टेट बसों को अलग-अलग जगहों पर रोका जाएगा।

यह व्यवस्था फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल चालू रहने तक जारी रहेगा। गाजियाबाद से शिवाजी स्टेडियम तक जाने वाली बस सेवाओं को एनएच-24, रिंग रोड होकर प्रगति मैदान के पास भैरो मार्ग पर खत्म कर दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह एनएच-24 से आने  वाली बसों को रोड नंबर 56 पर दाहिने घूमकर आनंद विहार पर रुकना होगा।

इंटर स्टेट बसों में गुरुग्राम रूट की बसें धौला कुंआ तक ही आएंगी, जो बसें गाजियाबाद के मोहन नगर से होकर आती है उन्हें मोहन नगर से ही भोपूरा चुंगी से वजीराबाद रोड पर भेजा जाएगा। सिटी रूट की बसों को कुल 9 जगहों पर टर्मिनेट किया जाएगा।

बसों को कृष्ण मेनन मार्ग, पाक स्ट्रीट उद्यान मार्ग, त्यागराज स्टेडियम, सराय काले खां पर रोका जाएगा।  बसों को आरामबाग रोड, कमला मार्केट, दिल्ली सचिवालय (आईजी स्टेडियम) प्रगति मैदान पर यमुनापार से आने वाली बसों को हनुमान मंदिर यमुना बाजार, मोरी गेट, आईएसबीटी कश्मीरी गेट पर ही रोका जाएगा।
