महिला ने पति पर लगाया रेप का आरोप
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:47 PM IST
राजनगर एक्सटेंशन निवासी महिला ने अपने पति पर बंधक बनाकर मारपीट और रेप करने का आरोप लगाया है। पीड़िता ने मामले की शिकायत सोमवार को एसएसपी से की। एसएसपी ने कार्रवाई का आश्वासन देकर सिहानी गेट थाना प्रभारी को जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।
मोदीनगर निवासी पीड़िता का विवाह चार साल पहले मेरठ निवासीएक युवक के साथ हुआ था। शादी के बाद से दोनों राजनगर एक्सटेंशन की एक सोसायटी में रहते हैं। दोनों की एक बेटी भी है। महिला द्वारा एसएसपी को दी के अनुसार शादी के बाद से ही उसका पति दहेज की मांग कर उसके साथ मारपीट करता आ रहा है।
आरोपी पति ने 9 अप्रैल को उसे बंधक बनाकर उसके साथ मारपीट की और रेप किया। शिकायत करने पर जाने से मारने की धमकी भी दी। पीड़िता ने एसएसपी से आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। एसएसपी ने कार्रवाई का आश्वासन देकर मामले की जांच एसएचओ सिहानी गेट को सौंप दी है।
