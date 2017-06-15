आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से परेशान है पीड़िता

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो गाजियाबाद

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 11:39 PM IST
victim is not troubled by the arrest of the accused

पीड़िताPC: अमर उजाला

कोतवाली क्षेत्र से अगवा कर गैंगरेप करने के मामले में पीड़ित महिला ने बृहस्पतिवार को एक बार फिर एसएसपी ऑफिस में आत्मदाह की कोशिश की। हालांकि पुलिसकर्मियों ने उससे पेट्रोल की बोतल छीन ली। महिला ने आरोपियों की जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है।
विजय नगर बाईपास निवासी पीड़िता को पास ही रहने वाले तीन युवकों ने बीते शनिवार को कोतवाली क्षेत्र से अगवा कर कार में गैंगरेप किया और नंदग्राम में फेंककर फरार हो गए थे। महिला ने सोमवार को एसएसपी ऑफिस पर आत्मदाह का प्रयास किया था। इसके बाद एसएसपी के आदेश पर पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी थी।

पीड़िता बृहस्पतिवार को एक बार फिर एसएसपी ऑफिस पेट्रोल की बोतल लेकर पहुंची और आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग करते हुए आत्मदाह की कोशिश करने लगी। हालांकि पुलिसकर्मियों ने तुरंत उससे पेट्रोल की बोतल छीन ली। एसएसपी ने एसएचओ कोतवाली को फटकार लगाते हुए जल्द से जल्द आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के आदेश दिए हैं।
