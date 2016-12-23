बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भीड़ देखती रही तमाशा, ऑटो चालक ने वृद्धा को बचाया
{"_id":"585c11404f1c1b3e4de399d4","slug":"the-crowd-watched-the-spectacle-the-auto-driver-saved-geezer","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u092e\u093e\u0936\u093e, \u0911\u091f\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:15 AM IST
अपराध
PC: अमर उजाला
थाना क्षेत्र स्थित गंगनहर में डूब रही एक वृद्धा को ऑटो चालक ने बहादुरी दिखाते हुए डूबने से बचा लिया। वृद्धा रिटायर्ड फौजी की पत्नी हैं और परिजनों से नाराज होकर नहर में कूदी थीं।
मसूरी की असलम कालोनी में मुन्नी देवी (65) पत्नी नानक चंद रहती हैं। नानक चंद रिटायर्ड फौजी हैं।
मुन्नी देवी ने बृहस्पतिवार को करीब तीन बजे मसूरी बिजलीघर के सामने गंगनहर के पुल से नहर में छलांग लगा दी। हालांकि डूबते हुए वह बचाओ-बचाओ चिल्लाने लगीं, लेकिन वहां खड़े लोग तमाशबीन बने रहे।
इस दौरान मसूरी से मुरादनगर सवारी लेकर जा रहे ऑटो चालक मोहसिन अली निवासी पिथवाड़ा मसूरी ने वृद्धा को डूबते हुए देखा तो ऑटो रोक कर नहर में छलांग लगा दी। मोहसिन ने करीब पांच मिनट की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद मुन्नी को डूबने से बचा लिया।
तमाशबीन लोगों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने वृद्धा से नहर में कूदने का कारण पूछा तो उन्होंने बताया कि उनके घर में पारिवारिक कलह चल रही है। इसी से आहत होकर उन्होंने यह कदम उठाया था। इस संबंध में एसएचओ मसूरी ने बताया कि पुलिस महिला के परिजनों से पूछताछ कर रही है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"585bb6674f1c1b774fe3b37a","slug":"salman-khan-may-be-decide-his-heroine-for-dabangg-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940' \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585afeef4f1c1b3e4de393fe","slug":"aamir-khan-like-dangal-game-very-much","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u2018\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932\u2019 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585b86564f1c1b3e4de395ef","slug":"how-to-increase-your-height-in-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938? \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585b80594f1c1b8e03e3aacc","slug":"son-works-in-google-seattle-father-is-still-a-labour-by-choice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0922\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"585b84a64f1c1b8e03e3aae4","slug":"doctors-use-fish-scales-to-treat-woman-s-burned-body-and-the-result-is-amazing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Viral Video: \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Most Read
{"_id":"585a68014f1c1ba107e393e5","slug":"egs-teacher-try-to-burn-himself-at-bathinda-critically-injured-admitted-in-hospital","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0920\u093f\u0902\u0921\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5856802a4f1c1ba960c05e08","slug":"dm-angry-due-to-light-arrangements-of-security-for-pm-rally-at-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5857be484f1c1b716be392e7","slug":"lady-filed-molestation-case-against-husband-brother-at-patiala-of-punjab","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585504b44f1c1b676f64d2de","slug":"rapist-died-in-accident-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585a2b734f1c1b1864e3a823","slug":"lady-cops-fear-husband-crying","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585423394f1c1b310e649d9a","slug":"woman-army-officer-shoots-herself-to-death","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top