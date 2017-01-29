आपका शहर Close

अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर सेल्स एग्जीक्यूटिव को ब्लैकमेल कर रहा युवक

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला /गाजियाबाद

Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 12:48 AM IST
Sales Executive blackmailing young man making porn videos

मोबाइल वीडियो, एमएमएसPC: फाइल फोटो

महिला सेल्स एग्जीक्यूटिव का अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर एक युवक ब्लैकमेल कर रहा है। दोस्तों से संबंध न बनाने पर चेहरे पर तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे रहा है। इस संबंध में महिला ने कविनगर थाने में शिकायत की है। साथ ही कार्रवाई न होने पर आत्महत्या करने को कहा है। 
महिला मुरादाबाद की रहने वाली है। पांच माह पहले पति से विवाद होने के बाद वह कविनगर क्षेत्र में किराए के मकान में रहने लगी थी। वह एक मॉल में सेल्स एग्जीक्यूटिव के पद पर जॉब करती है।

महिला ने बताया कि चार महीने पहले उसकी दोस्ती एक युवक से हो गई। एक दिन युवक ने उसे कोल्ड ड्रिंक में नशीला पदार्थ देकर उसके साथ रेप किया और उसका अश्लील वीडियो भी बना लिया। 

महिला ने बताया कि आरोपी युवक अब उस वीडियो को वायरल करने की धमकी देकर उस पर अपने दोस्तों के साथ संबंध बनाने का दबाव बना रहा है। उसने इसका विरोध किया तो युवक ने उस पर तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दी है।

इतना ही नहीं, आरोपी युवक उसके सारे डॉक्यूमेंट्स, पांच लाख की ज्वैलरी और 40 हजार रुपये चुराकर ले गया है। कविनगर एसएचओ हेमंत राय का कहना है कि पुलिस महिला की तहरीर के आधार पर मामले की जांच कर रही है। आरोपी युवक की तलाश की जा रही है।
