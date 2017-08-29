बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चाकू दिखाकर राहगीरों को लूटने वाले तीन धरे
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 01:32 AM IST
लिंक रोड पुलिस ने चाकू के बल पर एनसीआर में राहगीरों से मोबाइल और रुपये लूटने वाले गिरोह के 3 बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके पास से 3 चाकू मिले हैं। आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर चोरी की तीन बाइक और लूट के तीन मोबाइल बरामद किए गए हैं।
एसपी सिटी आकाश तोमर ने बताया कि शनिवार देर शाम लिंक रोड पुलिस सूर्य नगर के पास अमृत प्लाजा तिराहे पर वाहनों की चेकिंग कर रही थी। इसी दौरान एक बाइक पर तीन संदिग्ध युवक आते दिखे। पुलिस को देखकर युवक बाइक मोड़कर भागने लगे। हालांकि पुलिसकर्मियों ने दौड़ाकर उन्हें दबोच लिया। तलाशी के दौरान तीनों के पास से एक-एक चाकू और मोबाइल मिला। जांच में बाइक चोरी की निकली। कड़ाई से पूछताछ करने पर पता चला कि तीनों लूटपाट करते हैं। इनकी निशानदेही पर चोरी की दो अन्य बाइक बरामद हुई हैं। एसपी सिटी ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आरोपी कन्हैया और विशु मूलरूप से बदायूं के बिल्सी थाना और अनिल बुलंदशहर का रहने वाला है। गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों की तलाश पूछताछ में पता चला कि तीनों वाहन चोर गिरोह के सक्रिय सदस्य हैं। काफी समय से दिल्ली, नोएडा व गाजियाबाद में मास्टर चाभी से बाइक चुरा रहे थे। बाइक चुराने के अलावा तीनों चोरी की बाइक से लूटपाट भी करते थे। सुनसान स्थान पर राहगीरों को चाकू दिखाकर मोबाइल, कैश व अन्य सामान लूट लेते थे। पुलिस इस गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों की तलाश कर रही है।
