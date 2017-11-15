Download App
आपका शहर Close

शादी का झांसा देकर महिला की ज्वैलरी गिरवी रखवाई-Ghaziabad city

Ghaziabad Bureau

Ghaziabad Bureau

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:38 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
शादी का झांसा देकर ज्वेलरी गिरवी रखवाई, अब युवक फरार
गाजियाबाद। गोविंदपुरम की एक महिला ने एक तलाकशुदा व्यक्ति पर शादी का झांसा देकर ज्वेलरी गिरवी रखवाने का आरोप लगाया है। महिला ने विरोध किया तो अब वह घर पर ताला लगाकर फरार हो गया। पीड़िता ने कविनगर पुलिस से घर का ताला खुलवाकर आरोपी पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। करीब दो साल पहले पति से अलग होकर महिला अपनी 10 साल की बेटी के साथ गोविंदपुरम में रह रही थी। इसी बीच उसकी मुलाकात एक तलाकशुदा युवक के साथ हुई। करीब छह माह पहले युवक ने शादी की बात की तो दोनों किराए के मकान में साथ रहने लगे। युवक के भी दो बच्चे हैं। मंगलवार दोपहर कविनगर थाने में शिकायत लेकर पहुंची महिला ने आरोप लगाया कि युवक ने शादी का झांसा देकर उससे संबंध बनाए और उसकी ज्वेलरी गिरवी पर रख कर फाइनेंस कंपनी से रुपये उधार ले लिए। महिला ने सोमवार को 100 नंबर पर कॉल करके पुलिस को सूचना दी। युवक घर का ताला लगाकर बच्चों को लेकर फरार है। पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। ब्यूरो
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

IIT भुवनेश्वर में इन पदों पर निकली नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in iit bhubaneswar for research fellow

इस गांव में पसरा है एक मेमने का खौफ, शाम ढलते ही घरों में दुबक जाते हैं लोग

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
villagers living with fear of a lamb

तस्वीर में मौजूद ये बच्चे आज बन चुके हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इन्हें पहचान सकते हैं आप?

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Picture With Siblings And Friends On children's day

ईशा गुप्ता की राह पर चली दिशा पाटनी, बाथरोब में तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actress Disha Patani bold look goes viral on internet

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तान का दावा- भारत ने CPEC परियोजना नाकाम करने के लिए बनाया 50 करोड़ डॉलर का प्लान
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Read

बॉयफ्रेंड के खिलाफ बयान देने पहुंची लड़की कोर्ट के सामने से गायब, लौटी तो सामने आया सच

girl kidnapped in front of highcourt
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

काली कमाई में फंसे शिवपाल यादव के करीबी इंजीनियर राजेश्वर सिंह सस्पेंड

rajeshwar singh suspended after income tax department raid
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

मासूम के सामने पत्नी को फावड़े से काट डाला, तड़पकर तोड़ा दम

The wife was bitten by the shovel in suspicion of illegal relations, death
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

घर में अकेली थी महिला, दबंग पड़ोसी ने बंधक बनाकर की हैवानियत

a man raped with woman in Aligarh of uttar pradesh
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

शिक्षा के मंदिर में शर्मनाक करतूत, छात्रा का यौन उत्पीड़न कर बनाई वीडियो

Girl allegedly sexual harassment inside school premises in Odisha's Malkangiri
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

जिस दोस्त को पिलाई शराब, उसी ने मासूम बेटी को बनाया हवस का शिकार

minor girl raped in mathura by friend of her father
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!