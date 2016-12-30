बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चिरंजीव विहार, अवंतिका और शास्त्रीनगर में गुल रहेगी बिजली
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 12:03 AM IST
बिजली
PC: अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद। चिरंजीव विहार सब-स्टेशन से जुड़ी विभिन्न कालोनियों को शुक्रवार को बिजली कटौती झेलनी होगी। पावर कारपोरेशन की ओर से सब-स्टेशन में ब्रेकर चेंज का कार्य किया जाएगा। इसके चलते चिरंजीव विहार, अवंतिका कालोनी और शास्त्रीनगर ई-ब्लॉक में सुबह 11 बजे से करीब चार बजे तक बिजली गुल रहेगी।
दूसरी ओर एलएंडटी की ओर से किए जा रहे इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन कार्य के चलते भी विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में लोगों को कटौती झेलनी पड़ सकती है। एसडीओ उमाकांत शर्मा ने बताया कि चिरंजीव विहार सब-स्टेशन में ब्रेकर चेंज करने के लिए कट लिया जाएगा। लोगों को अधिक परेशानी नहीं झेलनी पड़े, इसके लिए कार्य को जल्द से जल्द पूरा कराने पर जोर रहेगा।
