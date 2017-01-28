बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी गेट पर बनेगा गाजियाबाद का सबसे चौड़ा फ्लाईओवर
{"_id":"588b97bd4f1c1b476fcf5dca","slug":"at-the-gate-will-be-the-most-wide-flyover-in-ghaziabad-up","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908\u0913\u0935\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 12:26 AM IST
flyover
PC: AmarUjala
एनएच-24 के रास्ते गाजियाबाद-नोएडा से दिल्ली जाने वाले लोगों को यूपी गेट पर घंटों लगने वाले जाम से नहीं जूझना पड़ेगा। एनएचएआई ने यूपी गेट पर 12 लेन फ्लाईओवर बनाने का प्लान तैयार किया है। यूपी गेट पर बनने वाला फ्लाईओवर गाजियाबाद का सबसे चौड़ा फ्लाईओवर होगा।
सराय काले खां से लाल कुआं तक एनएच-24 को एनएचएआई (नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया) 14 लेन बनाएगा। इसी कड़ी में यूपी गेट पर जाम से निजात के लिए 12 लेन फ्लाईओवर निर्माण का खाका तैयार किया गया है। यह फ्लाईओवर करीब 550 मीटर लंबा होगा और दिल्ली के गाजीपुर फ्लाईओवर से जुड़ेगा।
एक माह में फ्लाईओवर निर्माण का काम शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। इसका निर्माण एक साल में पूरा हो जाएगा। एनएचएआई के परियोजना निदेशक आरपी सिंह ने बताया कि यूपी गेट को सिग्रल फ्री बनाने के लिए फ्लाईओवर का निर्माण किया जाएगा।
गाजियाबाद और नोएडा से दिल्ली जाने वाले फ्लाईओवर बिना यूपी गेट की रेड लाइट पर रुके दिल्ली जा सकेंगे। वैशाली मेट्रो स्टेशन और वसुंधरा की ओर आने वाले वाहन चालकों को राइट टर्न लेने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। ये वाहन गाजीपुर फ्लाईओवर के नीचे से यू टर्न लेकर वापस यूपी गेट लौटेंगे और उसके बाद वैशाली की ओर आ सकेंगे।
हालांकि वैशाली से दिल्ली जाने वाले वाहन राइट टर्न लेकर सीधे दिल्ली जा सकेंगे। कुल 12 लेन में से छह लेन मेरठ जाने वाले और छह लेन एनएच-24 पर लखनऊ जाने वाले वाहनों के लिए रिजर्व होगी। जबकि दो लेन लोकल ट्रैफिक के लिए सर्विस रोड के लिए उपयोग होगी।
मेरठ की छह लेन मेरठ एक्सप्रेस-वे से जुड़ेंगी। एक्सप्रेस-वे के नियमों की तरह सभी वाहन चालकों को अपनी लेन में रहना होगा। गलत लेन में आने पर कई किलोमीटर लंबा चक्कर काटकर यू टर्न लेकर लौटना पड़ेगा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"588b22234f1c1b165dcf3e39","slug":"anuradha-koirala-is-conferred-padma-shri-for-her-contribution-to-women-welfare","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0938\u092c \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u0926\u0940\u0926\u0940'","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"588b34a24f1c1bbd7ecf6e98","slug":"samsung-galaxy-s8-photo-and-specifications-leak","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 S8 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u0915","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"588b19af4f1c1bbb7ecf6b9f","slug":"sleeping-position-reveal-about-your-love-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902? \u091c\u093e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e '\u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c'","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"588b18964f1c1b9e7dcf56f5","slug":"rakesh-roshan-makes-shocking-allegation-on-raees-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u0908\u0938' \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0907\u0932\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"588b15e54f1c1bde3bcf5a63","slug":"what-says-narad-puran-about-polygamy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u092d\u200c\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"588b63874f1c1bde3bcf5e07","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-will-not-contest-up-assembly-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"588ac8ec4f1c1b165dcf3ac7","slug":"landslide-on-a-car-at-shimla-chandigarh-highway","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c-\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0928, 3 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5889fb9e4f1c1b9e7dcf52fc","slug":"mla-resign-from-samajwadi-party-with-500-workers-against-akhilesh-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915, \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0905\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"588a26cf4f1c1b3e0fcf503f","slug":"kashmiri-cricketer-parvez-rasool-chewing-gum-during-national-anthem-in-green-park-stadium","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0947\u091c \u0930\u0938\u0942\u0932, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0907\u0902\u0917\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5887a5cb4f1c1b3e0fcf3f35","slug":"mai-chilaati-rahi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5885298c4f1c1b701bf00e90","slug":"indian-soldier-chandu-babulal-chavan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u2018\u0915\u0948\u0926\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top