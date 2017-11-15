Download App
एलिवेटेड रोड को लेकर एनजीटी ने दिया नोटिस

Ghaziabad Bureau

Ghaziabad Bureau

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:38 PM IST
एनजीटी ने डीएम, जीडीए समेत कई को भेजा नोटिस
गाजियाबाद। यूपी गेट से राजनगर एक्सटेंशन तक बनने वाली एलिवेटेड रोड के लिए पर्यावरण विभाग से एनओसी नहीं लेने पर एनजीटी ने सख्त एतराज जताया है। एनजीटी के पूर्व के आदेशों का हवाला देते हुए इस मामले में अवमानना याचिका दाखिल की गई थी। इस पर एनजीटी ने यूपी शासन, डीएम, जीडीए, आवास विकास को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है।
इस मामले में याचिका दाखिल करने वाले सुशील राघव ने बताया कि मंगलवार को इस मामले में सुनवाई थी। एनजीटी ने अपने 2016 के आदेश में कहा था कि बर्ड सेंचुरी, झील की जमीन पर बने एलिवेटेड रोड पिलर मामले में कहा था कि सरकार को इसके लिए भारत सरकार के पर्यावरण विभाग से क्लीरियेंस लेनी होगी। इसके लिए छह माह का समय दिया गया था। एनजीटी द्वारा निर्धारित समय के बावजूद यह नहीं किया गया।
सुशील राघव ने बताया कि इसे लेकर उन्होंने एनजीटी में एक अवमानना याचिका दाखिल की थी। इसी के चलते मंगलवार को याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद एनजीटी ने मिनस्ट्री ऑफ एनवायरनमेंट, स्टेट ऑफ यूपी, डीएम गाजियाबाद, जीडीए, आवास एवं विकास परिषद, नगर निगम को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करते हुए तीन सप्ताह में जवाब दाखिल करने को कहा है।
अंडरटेकिंग के लिए जीडीए ने मांगा समय:
गाजियाबाद। सील हो चुके बैंक्वेट हॉल और फार्म हाउस मामले में अंडरटेकिंग दाखिल करने को जीडीए ने तीन दिन का समय मांग लिया है। सोमवार को इस मामले में एनजीटी में सुनवाई थी। जीडीए की ओर से एनजीटी में पेश हुए अफसर ने बताया कि सभी फार्म संचालकों से अंडरटेकिंग के लिए उन्हें तीन दिनों का समय और चाहिए। इस पर एनजीटी ने जीडीए को तीन दिनों की मोहलत दे दी है।
