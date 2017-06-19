बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्ली क्राइम ब्रांच के दफ्तर में लगी, 3 फायर टेंडर मौके पर
{"_id":"5947817f4f1c1bab598b491d","slug":"fire-breaks-out-in-an-underground-cable-at-delhi-police-crime-branch-inter-state-cell-in-delhi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940, 3 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:17 PM IST
सांकेतिक चित्र
PC: amar ujala
दिल्ली पुलिस की अपराध शाखा के अंतरराज्यीय सेल के दफ्तर में सोमवार सुबह आग लग जाने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। बता दें कि क्राइम ब्रांच का दफ्तर चाणक्यपुरी में स्थित है और वहीं एक अंडरग्राउंड केबल में आग लग गई।
आग लगने के बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की तीन गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। राहत और बचाव का काम जारी है। अब तक मिली जानकारी के अनुसार आग से किसी तरह हानि की कोई खबर नहीं है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594783814f1c1b0c298b45f3","slug":"katy-perry-reaches-100-million-followers-on-twitter-check-out-her-best-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"100 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"59466c4a4f1c1bf5688b4870","slug":"aries-taurus-gemini-sagittarius-zodiac-signs-of-this-week","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 6 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"59474bab4f1c1bfc7c8b4637","slug":"eay-tips-to-increase-the-confidence-before-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938', \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"594524de4f1c1b34668b473d","slug":"baahubali-ex-girlfriend-kajal-aggarwal-centre-of-topless-photoshoot-celebrating-32-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0916\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0940\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594643594f1c1b69588b4995","slug":"birthday-special-story-of-actor-mukesh-khanna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 '\u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e' \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0938\u092e, \u0906\u091c \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d497c4f1c1ba85d9bef48","slug":"congress-leader-sandeep-dikshit-says-army-chief-general-bipin-rawat-a-sadak-ka-gunda","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e', \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e50a41126f4c80b8b4579","slug":"jodhpur-consumer-forum-penalize-indian-railway","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 30 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e51591126f4c50b8b45a0","slug":"nitish-kumar-attacked-on-pm-modi-says-not-fulfilled-promises","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e1fc24f1c1b0b559bea46","slug":"pcpndt-team-arrest-three-person-in-sikar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0938\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0923 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e2b854f1c1be65d9bf62a","slug":"three-people-died-in-road-accident-in-viratnagar-near-jaipur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e51071126f4c70b8b45c1","slug":"three-killed-in-truck-and-bike-collision","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top